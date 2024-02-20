FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Feb. 20, 2024

Peace Activists Disrupt Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year Awards

“No more awards for genocide jobs!”

MILWAUKEE – A peace activist with the Milwaukee Anti-War Committee disrupted the Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year awards ceremony last night when JR Machine LLC was awarded Manufacturer of the Year. JR Machine LLC produces rocket and missile parts.

“No more awards for genocide jobs!” the activists shouted. “JR Machine wants Wisconsin complicit in genocide,” she continued.

Prior to the disruption, CODEPINK Milwaukee and Milwaukee Anti-War Committee spoke with attendees and distributed flyers to educate and inform about harmful companies such as Pindel Global Precision by producing weapons and other “defense” needs that kill innocent people and destroy the planet. The group also confronted Pindel Global Precision’s CEO Bill Berrien, who is also the Vice Chair of the Wisconsin Defense Industry Council (WDIC.) Pindel Global Precision has contracts with Elon Musk-owned companies such as SpaceX. This includes its subsidiary Liberty Precision which manufactures defense, aerospace, and munitions

The coalition demands include:

Wisconsin manufacturers to boycott the WDIC.

Pindel Global Solutions ends any contracts with Elon Musk-owned companies while he steals our personal data and dismantles our democracy.

Pindel Global Solutions shift focus to health care and dissolve its Liberty Precision subsidiary which focuses on manufacturing war/death, not peace.

JR Machine LLC to terminate all contracts and complicity with the defense industry.

For more information about the action or the coalition demands, please contact Hayley at .[email protected].

