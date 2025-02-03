FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Feb. 18, 2025

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

CODEPINK Supports Negotiations to End War in Ukraine

Since the beginning of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February of 2022, CODEPINK has called for a diplomatic end to the war through peace talks and negotiations. As reported, Trump spoke by phone with Russia’s Vladimir Putin to “immediately” start negotiations to end the war in Ukraine, which has left hundreds of thousands of soldiers and tens of thousands of civilians dead or wounded, displaced millions of Ukrainians and caused ecological devastation in one of the most biologically diverse areas of the world. CODEPINK supports negotiations that would lead to an end to this war and also calls on the Trump Administration to end US weapons shipments abroad.

Continuing weapons shipments to Ukraine would present a direct contradiction to any negotiations that take place. Without an end to US weapons to Ukraine, the war would continue to present an increased risk of nuclear catastrophe. CODEPINK calls on all members of Congress to join us in supporting diplomatic efforts, not obstructing the peace process.

The same day Trump and Putin spoke by phone, the new US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told America’s European allies what has long been obvious to many observers, “…we must start by recognizing that returning to Ukraine's pre-2014 borders is an unrealistic objective. Chasing this illusionary goal will only prolong the war and cause more suffering.” He also stated that the United States does not believe that NATO membership for Ukraine is a realistic outcome of a negotiated settlement. It’s encouraging to see the administration embrace these points which CODEPINK and other peace activists have long considered crucial to any successful negotiated settlement.

In the latest development, US officials met with top Russian diplomats in Saudi Arabia to discuss a negotiated settlement. Ukraine President Zelensky, however, was not invited.

Some members of Congress and media pundits scorn the new administration’s peace overtures. Some Democrats are concerned that the Trump administration is making major concessions to Russia without Ukraine’s President Zelensky at the table, while others simply cannot trust Trump. While many of these same figures had no criticism of past "peace talks" which excluded Russian officials, this new dialogue marks a crucial step towards bringing all parties to the table. It is also worth noting that the US repeatedly sabotaged peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine to end the war in Ukraine.

Money spent on weapons for war would be better spent at home on meeting urgent needs and tackling the climate crisis as fires, floods, and hurricanes ravage our communities. CODEPINK objects to successive administrations raiding the US treasury to approve nearly $200 billion for the Ukraine war and trillions on weapons and global military occupation while 60 percent of people here live paycheck to paycheck.

Along with ending imperialist wars abroad, CODEPINK calls for the end of the wars on women, trans people, immigrants, and other communities here at home. Prioritize diplomacy and the needs of the people and planet now. CODEPINK is a nonpartisan organization committed to demanding all elected officials push for peace and an end to endless wars.

