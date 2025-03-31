Check out our activities for the Week of March 31, 2025

Excerpt from "Why More Environmental Justice Organizations Must Join the Call for a Militarism-Free Future" by Aaron Kirshenbaum and Melissa Garriga.

Read it here

This week the PINK Police raided Tom Cotton's office, finding shocking proof of the senator's allegiances to foreign governments, namely the State of Israel. Meanwhile, Cotton's false claim that CODEPINK is funded by "Communist China" remains completely unsubstantiated.

Tell Senator Cotton: Stop Lying about Peace Activists!