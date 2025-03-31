Skip navigation

Check out our activities for the Week of March 31, 2025

Excerpt from "Why More Environmental Justice Organizations Must Join the Call for a Militarism-Free Future" by Aaron Kirshenbaum and Melissa Garriga.

This week the PINK Police raided Tom Cotton's office, finding shocking proof of the senator's allegiances to foreign governments, namely the State of Israel. Meanwhile, Cotton's false claim that CODEPINK is funded by "Communist China" remains completely unsubstantiated.

Episode 294: They Are Greenwashing Occupation & Slandering Activists: In this episode, Danaka and Nour discuss the greenwashing of the occupation of Palestine, how the genocide has affected the environment in Gaza, and why mainstream environmental groups should care about Palestine. Then, Medea Benjamin joins the conversation to discuss the increased slander of CODEPINK by members of Congress.

Eyes on Yemen! CODEPINK Congress Capitol Calling Party

Disarming Earth Day: Land, Imperialism, and the Cost of War

LEAKED: THE RAID ON SENATOR COTTON’S OFFICE

Senator @CoryBooker spent 25 hours "protesting" Trump’s agenda on the Senate floor — but he didn’t block any votes and didn’t take any time to protest Trump's plans to exterminate Palestinians. Empty speeches won’t save lives. We need Senators to stop taking AIPAC money and stop arming Israel.

You might've heard recently that CODEPINK is funded by Communist China — here's the truth.

15 senators. That’s it. Only 15 voted to stop $8.8 billion in weapons to Israel including 35,000 2,000-lb bombs. In the middle of a genocide. While food, water, and medicine are being blocked from Gaza. While bombs fall every day. What is happening in this country? Look up how your senator voted. If they supported more bombs, tell them: This is not acceptable!

