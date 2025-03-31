Check out our activities for the Week of March 31, 2025

Excerpt from "Why More Environmental Justice Organizations Must Join the Call for a Militarism-Free Future" by Aaron Kirshenbaum and Melissa Garriga.
This week the PINK Police raided Tom Cotton's office, finding shocking proof of the senator's allegiances to foreign governments, namely the State of Israel. Meanwhile, Cotton's false claim that CODEPINK is funded by "Communist China" remains completely unsubstantiated.
Tell Senator Cotton: Stop Lying about Peace Activists!
- #EarthDay2025: Disarm Earth Day!
- Senator Cotton: Stop Lying about Peace Activists!
- Tell the AAMC: Speak up! Call for the release of Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya!
- On April 5, people from around the country will join together in D.C. to say: STOP THE GENOCIDE!
- Global Crossing Airlines: Stop Deporting Venezuelans For Trump’s Racist Agenda
- Tell Columbia University: Protect your students! STOP working with ICE!
- Tell MSNBC To Have Voices for Peace on Maddow!
- Tell UCSF: Reinstate Dr. Rupa Marya!
- ICE has no place in our neighborhoods! - Toolkit
- Check out CODEPINK Events!
- CODEPINK: Funded by the CCP?
- Why Are HANDS OFF Rallies Supporting NATO?
- “Retire Genocide!” Say LA Teachers to CalSTRS; “Divest our pension from surveillance, war & military occupation.”
- The Real Outrage in Yemen
- CODEPINK Delivers Petition to The Academy Over its Failure to Name Israel's Role in Hamdan Ballal's Attack
- LEAKED: Intelligence Memo Reveals Operation “COTTONBALL”
- CODEPINK to Bring "Hands Off Gaza!" Message to April 5 Rallies
- NEWS: Major Climate Orgs Name U.S. Military a Main Contributor to Climate Crisis
- Lunatics?
- Silent Treatment?
- CODEPINK In The News Round Up April, 2025
Eyes on Yemen! CODEPINK Congress Capitol Calling Party
Disarming Earth Day: Land, Imperialism, and the Cost of War
LEAKED: THE RAID ON SENATOR COTTON’S OFFICE
The Israeli occupation forces beheaded one and executed 14 rescue workers at point-blank range.— CODEPINK (@codepink) April 1, 2025
But US mainstream media is more outraged by the brave students who want to stop this genocide. https://t.co/oG0e8W28E0
85% of Gaza has no access to basic food items.— CODEPINK (@codepink) April 4, 2025
Israel is deliberately starving Palestinians - in full view of the world.
This is only possible with US support and impunity.
NATO has been a supporter of Zionism for decades.— CODEPINK (@codepink) April 4, 2025
On the 76th anniversary of its founding, we demand the warmongering weapons cartel is dismantled. pic.twitter.com/HMbGBLZtI0
Senator @CoryBooker spent 25 hours "protesting" Trump’s agenda on the Senate floor — but he didn’t block any votes and didn’t take any time to protest Trump's plans to exterminate Palestinians. Empty speeches won’t save lives. We need Senators to stop taking AIPAC money and stop arming Israel.♬ original sound - CODEPINK
You might've heard recently that CODEPINK is funded by Communist China — here's the truth.♬ original sound - CODEPINK
15 senators. That’s it. Only 15 voted to stop $8.8 billion in weapons to Israel including 35,000 2,000-lb bombs. In the middle of a genocide. While food, water, and medicine are being blocked from Gaza. While bombs fall every day. What is happening in this country? Look up how your senator voted. If they supported more bombs, tell them: This is not acceptable!♬ original sound - CODEPINK