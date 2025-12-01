Skip navigation

Check out our activities for the Week of December 1, 2025

Excerpt from "Go Tell It on the Mountain: Genocide is Wrong" by Kathy Kelly

This week, CODEPINK Portland joined a special screening of Earth's Greatest Enemy, Abby Martin's new documentary which uncovers the hidden costs of the U.S. global military empire and its planetary consequences.

Empire on the Rocks Episode 5: Right to Refuse: In this episode, Co-hosts Marcy Winograd and Medea Benjamin discuss congressional investigations into Trump's illegal attacks on Venezuela.

Bring a CODEPINK Poster to your next local action!

From Venezuela to Puerto Rico: Standing Up To the U.S. War Machine

EOR Episode 5: Right to Refuse

WTF: Honduras Votes as U.S. Military Expands Across the Caribbean

On Black Friday, we joined activists to shut down a Target store in Washington D.C. to oppose their compliance with Trump’s attacks on DEI. Against racism, ICE raids, and Israeli goods, we escalate our boycotts this holiday season.

🚫 BOYCOTT HOME DEPOT! On Black Friday, the Boycott Home Depot Coalition, CODEPINK LA and allies disrupted business as normal in Home Depot to protest their complicity with horrific ICE raids. While Home Depot refuses to act to stop illegal raids on their premises, we refuse to be silent.

In the face of Trump’s hate, we brought love, gratitude, and solidarity to Rep. Ilhan Omar’s office. We love you. We stand with the Somali community.

