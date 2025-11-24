FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Dec. 3, 2025

CODEPINK San Pedro and Veterans for Peace SF Chapter 69 to Host 'Cold War Truth Commission' Panel at Howard Zinn Book Fair

SAN FRANCISCO – CODEPINK San Pedro and Veterans for Peace SF Chapter 69 will present the 'Cold War Truth Commission' panel and book event on Sunday, Dec. 7, at 2:30 p.m. at the Howard Zinn Book Fair, held at City College of San Francisco's Mission Campus, 1125 Valencia Street.

The 'Cold War Truth Commission' is an interactive teach-in and book launch featuring a panel of contributors from the newly released book, which compiles over 60 testimonies examining the U.S. Cold War era. The event will include an open mic session, inviting attendees to share personal experiences related to the Cold War, anti-socialist and anti-communist discrimination, and red-baiting, both historically and in contemporary contexts. Copies of the book will be available for purchase at $20.

The Howard Zinn Book Fair is an annual celebration of "The People's History," bringing together authors, readers, organizers, and community members to discuss strategies for a better world. Founded in 2014, the volunteer-run event typically hosts 60 workshops and 100 publishers, attracting over 2,500 attendees. This year's theme, "Fight Supremacy: Actions Against Authoritarianism," focuses on building responses to fascism and envisioning a better future.

The teach-in and book launch will take place at the fair on Sunday, Dec. 7, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Mission Campus of City College of San Francisco. Attendees are encouraged to use public transportation, as the venue is located two blocks from the 24th Street BART station. Nearby MUNI lines include the 14, 14R, 49, and 48. Masks are required and will be provided to ensure the safety of all participants.

