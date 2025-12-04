FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CODEPINK NYC and Allies to Hold 'No War on Venezuela' Rally in Times Square

NEW YORK – CODEPINK NYC and allied organizations will hold a 'No War on Venezuela – Stop the War Before it Starts' rally on Saturday, Dec. 6, at 2:00 p.m. in Times Square to protest the escalating U.S. military actions toward Venezuela.

The rally aims to raise awareness and mobilize public opposition to the Trump administration's recent military build-up in the Caribbean and its threats of land strikes against Venezuela. Twenty-two years after the US went to war in Iraq based on lies, the Trump administration is preparing a major war against Venezuela based on lies. The rally aims to emphasize the importance of stopping this war before it starts. Polls show that a majority of the country does not support a war on Venezuela.

WHAT : No War on Venezuela - Stop the War Before It Starts Rally

: No War on Venezuela - Stop the War Before It Starts Rally WHEN : Saturday, Dec. 6 at 2 pm

: Saturday, Dec. 6 at 2 pm WHERE : Times Square, 43rd Street and 7th Ave, New York City, NY

: Times Square, 43rd Street and 7th Ave, New York City, NY ORGANIZERS: ANSWER Coalition, The People’s Forum, CODEPINK NYC, Sunrise Movement NYC, Party for Socialism and Liberation, December 12th Movement, and Palestinian Youth Movement

Recent U.S. military actions include the deployment of the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier strike group to the Caribbean, a move described by the Pentagon as part of counter-narcotics operations, but in reality is a pretense for a bloody regime change in Venezuela. Additionally, the U.S. has conducted multiple airstrikes on vessels in the Caribbean Sea and Pacific Ocean, resulting in numerous fatalities, strikes that are now being rightfully called war crimes.

