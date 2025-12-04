FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Dec. 4, 2025

CODEPINK Greater Philly, ANSWER Coalition, and PSL Philly Announce 'No War on Venezuela' Rally

PHILADELPHIA – CODEPINK Philly, Answer Coalition, and Party of Socialism and Liberation Philly will hold a 'No War on Venezuela – Stop the War Before it Starts' rally on Saturday, Dec. 6, at 2:00 p.m., at Benjamin Franklin Parkway at 20th St., to protest the escalating U.S. military actions against Venezuela.

The rally aims to raise awareness and mobilize public opposition to the Trump administration's recent military build-up in the Caribbean and its threats of land strikes against Venezuela. Twenty-two years after the US went to war in Iraq based on lies, the Trump administration is preparing a major war against Venezuela based on lies. The rally aims to emphasize the importance of stopping this war before it starts. Polls show that a majority of the country does not support a war on Venezuela.

WHAT : No War on Venezuela - Stop the War Before It Starts Rally

: No War on Venezuela - Stop the War Before It Starts Rally WHEN : Saturday, Dec. 6 at 2 pm

: Saturday, Dec. 6 at 2 pm WHERE: Benjamin Franklin Parkway at 20th St.

“The US government has falsely claimed 'National Security' as justification to destabilize/invade sovereign Nations for decades. This has led to misery and destruction for millions worldwide, as well as the neglect of the needs of the people of this country,” said CODEPINK Philly organizer Steve Malloy.

Recent U.S. military actions include the deployment of the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier strike group to the Caribbean, a move described by the Pentagon as part of counter-narcotics operations, but in reality is a pretense for a bloody regime change in Venezuela. Additionally, the U.S. has conducted multiple airstrikes on vessels in the Caribbean and Pacific Oceans, resulting in numerous fatalities, strikes that are now being rightfully called war crimes.

