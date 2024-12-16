Check out our activities for the Week of December 16, 2024

Excerpt is from ❤️ 10 things that give us HOPE for 2025
After 31 days of sacrifice on hunger strike for Gaza, Leslie ends her fast today, shining a light on the devastating inaction of leaders like Rep. Huffman. Her courage inspires us all. We love you, Leslie!
Local Peace Economy Gathering - Dec.18th, 2024 | Meeting the Grief of This Moment with Aerin Dunford
Syria - Now What? CODEPINK Congress Capitol Calling Party 12/17
Building our Local Peace Community Through Unlearning with Charles Eisenstein & Jodie Evans
Republicans are suddenly interested in "government efficiency," but they refuse to touch the Pentagon budget.— CODEPINK (@codepink) December 18, 2024
The Pentagon is the ONLY government agency that has never passed an audit and can't account for TRILLIONS in public resources. https://t.co/Y9B4AAXug2
BREAKING: The U.S. Senate has passed the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) 85-14, allocating $895,000,000,000 for militarization and war in 2025. pic.twitter.com/N7a9lgap8J— CODEPINK (@codepink) December 18, 2024
Be bold & visible for peace this holiday season!— CODEPINK (@codepink) December 19, 2024
Shop CODEPINK's gift bundles: https://t.co/nSMcOYyH40 pic.twitter.com/yazzapOhJb
This morning, a 17-year veteran and intelligence officer disrupted the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs to call out the billions its members send to fund genocide while veterans are left behind.♬ original sound - CODEPINK
Today, we stood outside the State Department, singing carols for peace and demanding accountability. People of all faiths came together to call for an end to U.S. complicity in genocide. We urged those inside to uphold the Leahy Law, stop funding war crimes or resign. Stop compromising our values by supporting genocide!♬ original sound - CODEPINK
A group of Palestinians are taking the U.S. State Department to court for failing to enforce its own laws. The Leahy Law prohibits U.S. military aid to foreign forces that commit gross human rights violations. Yet, despite decades of credible evidence of Israeli abuses, not a single Israeli security force has ever been held accountable. Ahmed Moor, a plaintiff born in Gaza, explains: “The hope is that by compelling the State Department to enforce U.S. law, we can stop the genocide.”♬ original sound - CODEPINK