Check out our activities for the Week of December 16, 2024

Excerpt is from ❤️ 10 things that give us HOPE for 2025

Read the full alert and make a donation to support our work!

After 31 days of sacrifice on hunger strike for Gaza, Leslie ends her fast today, shining a light on the devastating inaction of leaders like Rep. Huffman. Her courage inspires us all. We love you, Leslie!

Read her story here

We look forward to engaging with you in the streets for peace and justice in 2025.

Support CODEPINK in 2025