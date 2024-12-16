Skip navigation

Check out our activities for the Week of December 16, 2024

Excerpt is from ❤️ 10 things that give us HOPE for 2025

Read the full alert and make a donation to support our work!

After 31 days of sacrifice on hunger strike for Gaza, Leslie ends her fast today, shining a light on the devastating inaction of leaders like Rep. Huffman. Her courage inspires us all. We love you, Leslie!

Read her story here

We look forward to engaging with you in the streets for peace and justice in 2025.

Support CODEPINK in 2025

TOP ACTIONS

BLOGS, WINS & NEWS

RADIO

On this segment, we hear from Randa of Palestinian Christians for Justice on the Palestinian Christian perspective on Netflix's erasure of Palestinian stories. We also hear from Tahia Islam of Artists Against Apartheid who shares the importance of cultural arts in the movement for Palestinian liberation.

WEBINAR

Local Peace Economy Gathering - Dec.18th, 2024 | Meeting the Grief of This Moment with Aerin Dunford

WEBINAR

Syria - Now What? CODEPINK Congress Capitol Calling Party 12/17

WEBINAR

Building our Local Peace Community Through Unlearning with Charles Eisenstein & Jodie Evans

TOP TWEET #1

TOP TWEET #2

TOP TWEET #3

@codepinkalert

This morning, a 17-year veteran and intelligence officer disrupted the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs to call out the billions its members send to fund genocide while veterans are left behind.

♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert

Today, we stood outside the State Department, singing carols for peace and demanding accountability. People of all faiths came together to call for an end to U.S. complicity in genocide. We urged those inside to uphold the Leahy Law, stop funding war crimes or resign. Stop compromising our values by supporting genocide!

♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert

A group of Palestinians are taking the U.S. State Department to court for failing to enforce its own laws. The Leahy Law prohibits U.S. military aid to foreign forces that commit gross human rights violations. Yet, despite decades of credible evidence of Israeli abuses, not a single Israeli security force has ever been held accountable. Ahmed Moor, a plaintiff born in Gaza, explains: “The hope is that by compelling the State Department to enforce U.S. law, we can stop the genocide.”

♬ original sound - CODEPINK