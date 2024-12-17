When the genocide in Gaza began, we heard many say, “If you’ve ever wondered what you might have done during the Holocaust or slavery, you’re doing it now.” This idea is top of mind when we ask ourselves if we are doing enough for the Palestinians in Gaza who need our deep solidarity. Of course, we will never feel like we are doing “enough” in the wake of such horrible violence. One thing we’ve found immensely heartening, especially when we start to despair, is that we can’t do this work if we are hopeless. Hopelessness stops us in our tracks. Hopelessness takes away our motivation to advocate for a better world. So, we must find ways to remain hopeful, and in doing so, we must recognize the wins of the peace and justice movement. Power ultimately belongs to the people, and the people are taking back our power inch by inch.

Here are 10 things that give us hope for 2025:

1. A growing majority of Americans oppose weapons to Israel!

A 2024 survey reveals that 61% of Americans oppose sending weapons to Israel amid the ongoing genocide. This shift in public opinion has the potential to reshape U.S. foreign policy. The movement for Palestine is gaining momentum, with constituents from all walks of life increasingly demanding policies that prioritize accountability, peace, and justice over our elected officials' unbridled support for Israel's apartheid of Palestine.

2. ICC issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu!

The International Criminal Court (ICC) – the highest international court in the world – finally issued arrest warrants for Benjamin Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant in November 2024, more than a year after Israel unleashed its genocidal war on Palestinians. ICC member countries have been pledging to arrest Netanyahu or Gallant if they step foot in their countries. The ICC found that there is grounds to believe that they used starvation as a weapon of war against the people of Gaza. Despite U.S. Secretary of State Blinken going in front of Congress and lying about Israel blocking food aid from entering Gaza, the international community rejected these blatant falsehoods. Each step closer to justice gives us hope, and we know that the world will hold these butchers accountable!

3. The inspiring student encampments!

In spring 2024, students around the world led an uprising by setting up encampments to challenge their universities’ investments in genocide and war. By risking their academic standings and personal safety, student organizers stood up for Gaza in some of the most inspiring ways throughout these encampments. CODEPINK visited encampments all over the country and saw liberation libraries, first aid tents, communal art projects, and so many components of the world we hope to live in one day. Despite the arrests, police brutality, and institutional crackdowns on free speech – aided and abetted by the U.S. Congress – students bravely remained at the forefront of the movement for Gaza.

4. You stood with us against repression!

We were so moved by the outpouring of support for CODEPINK when HR. 9495 was introduced – a bill that would give the president unilateral power to shut us and other Palestine solidarity groups down. Thousands of you took action, contacted your representatives, and flipped dozens of representatives on this issue. Even though the bill passed the House, we move ahead confident that the people and the movement have our backs. If you helped resist this horrible bill – thank you from the bottom of our hearts!

5. Boycotts work!

We've seen major wins in global boycott and divestment efforts for Palestine this year, proving our power when we take action together! Israeli food group Strauss sold its stake in Sabra hummus after years of declining sales driven by BDS campaigns. McDonald’s and Starbucks were the target of some of the largest organic boycotts in the last year, and are now experiencing their steepest sales declines since the COVID-19 pandemic — a clear indication that consumers are refusing to spend their money where their values don't align. Meanwhile, Puma ended its sponsorship of the Israel Football Association, a long-time demand by supporters of Palestine due to its complicity in normalizing Israel's occupation. Over 36.5K CODEPINKers participated in our own boycotts targeting Netflix and Trader Joe’s, and that number continues to grow as our campaigns progress!

6. Julian Assange is free!

Now this one was a welcome surprise! We were gearing up for a long legal fight for Julian’s freedom in the U.S., almost fully expecting his extradition and a long, drawn out trial. Despite the powers keeping Julian from the public eye for years in Belmarsh prison, you all didn’t forget about him. Protests continued to be held in his name, demanding his release all that time. Because of you, the U.S. gave Julian a plea deal that allowed him to go home to his family. We are pushing for a full pardon, but seeing Julian walk free from prison was one of the highlights of our year.

7. Some justice for Abu Ghraib!

We also celebrate some overdue justice for Iraqis tortured by the United States. In a landmark case, a jury in federal court found CACI Premier Technology, Inc., a Virginia-based government contractor, liable for its role in the torture of Iraqi prisoners at Abu Ghraib in 2003-2004. The company must now pay $42 million in damages to three plaintiffs, including $3 million in compensatory and $11 million in punitive damages. The lawsuit, filed in 2008, holds the contractor liable for the abuses revealed in the infamous Abu Ghraib torture photos. While this will never undo the horrific abuse directed by the United States at Abu Ghraib, nor does it hold those in power accountable for the illegal invasion of Iraq, resulting in the death of millions, we hope it does set a precedent moving forward.

8. Landback and climate wins!

Though there's still much to be done for a sustainable planet, there have been significant environmental victories this year. In the U.S., the largest dam removal project in history has brought salmon back to the Klamath River, after local tribes fought for decades against the destructive hydroelectric dams. The tribes proved the environmental harm caused by the dams, leading to a restored river and renewed hope for clean water. Meanwhile, in China, the country is on track to reach its 2030 carbon peak goal six years ahead of schedule, thanks to a shift to renewable energy. China also completed the "Great Green Wall," a 3,000-kilometer tree belt around the Gobi Desert, which took 46 years to finish. This project helps protect communities from sandstorms, stabilizes the desert's edge, and provides ecological benefits like water retention and CO2 absorption.

9. The growing Local Peace Economies!

With the devastation in North Carolina by Hurricane Helene, the importance of mutual aid networks has never been more visible. Americans are realizing that government-funded systems of care are slow to respond and often ineffective. After the COVID-19 pandemic, community members have come together to solve localized problems, pooling resources and funding. This allows creative and agile local systems to respond to community needs during a crisis. For example, despite the news media’s overwhelmingly negative coverage of how communities are responding to refugees in their cities, mutual aid networks have stepped up across the country to provide shelter, food, clothing, and support to these displaced individuals.

10. A new leadership in Latin America and the global south!

Claudia Sheinbaum’s election as Mexico’s president brings a refreshing focus on peace, climate action, multilateral cooperation, and sovereignty. At the 2024 G20 summit in Brazil, she proposed dedicating 1% of global military spending to reforestation. In response to President-elect Trump’s tariff threats, Sheinbaum advocated for dialogue and cooperation. She also called for ending sanctions on Cuba and Venezuela, highlighting their harmful effects. Her administration supports Palestinian statehood and condemns Israel’s oppression. Looking ahead, we hope South Africa’s G20 presidency in 2025 will strengthen calls for justice in Palestine and advocacy for Africa’s global interests.

None of this would be possible without the working class, anti-imperialist movements all over the world. Every single time you take a moment to talk to your neighbors or family about Gaza, you are moving the needle. Every time you make a conscious effort not to buy something on the BDS list, you make a boycott win possible. Sometimes it can feel like what we do as individuals doesn’t matter, but there’s hope in the fact that you have the entire movement behind you. It truly will take all of us, and we are honored to be in this struggle for peace and justice with you. We look forward to engaging with you in the streets for peace and justice in 2025.

With gratitude,

Danaka, Adnaan, Ann, Aaron, Farida, Grace, Jasmine, Jodie, Marcy, Marie, Mark, Medea, Megan, Melissa, Michelle, Nancy, Nour, Nuvpreet, Pam, Ryan, Teri and Tim

P.S. Unable to contribute at this time? Consider sharing this article with others so that they can support our work! And join us in the streets on January 18-20 to demand a better future!