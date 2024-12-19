The Zionist lobby's financial influence over U.S. politicians and the growing success of BDS campaigns highlight the political landscape we’re organizing in — one driven by capitalism. In order to be effective organizers we must confront all those who facilitate and profit off Israel’s genocide campaign in Gaza, not just politicians who green-light arms transfers to Israel. That’s why we’re partnering with the Palestinian Youth Movement (PYM) in their campaign targeting Maersk, one of the world’s largest shipping companies delivering weapons and supplies to Israeli forces. We are demanding they cut ties with genocide! This isn’t just about one company — it’s about rejecting a world where genocide is a profitable business practice. Together with PYM, we’re taking action to hold Maersk accountable and sending a clear message: companies that profit from genocide will not go unchecked.

👉 Send a letter to Maersk CEO’s and directors now!

These companies are not neutral actors — they literally make the mass murder of hundreds of thousands of Gazans possible. Maersk’s leadership are as aware as the rest of us that the military equipment they deliver to Israel is used to vaporize children and annihilate entire families. It's used to murder beloved community members like Sheikh Khaled Nabhan. It’s time we tell them that supporting genocide is a poor financial choice. You can make an impact, it’s not often that these major companies hear from everyday people like you!!!

👉 You can help us pressure Maersk to stop shipping military cargo to Israel by sending a letter to their leadership team!

I want to give gratitude to Leslie, one of our own CODEPINK activists in California, who just concluded a 30-day hunger strike in solidarity with those besieged in northern Gaza. Leslie’s action paralleled the 30-day timeline the Biden administration gave Israel to deliver aid to northern Gaza or face a potential arms embargo. Israel failed to deliver aid, and the U.S. failed to follow through on its threats. Leslie’s strike has been difficult, and serves as a reminder of what’s at stake and how urgently we must keep pushing for an end to Israel’s brutality.

Our CODEPINK team in Washington DC is hand-delivering our petition demanding the U.S. takes its hands OFF Syria to the State Department TODAY! Check out our Instagramto stay posted on how that petition is received, but rest assured, we mailed it to them as well! Earlier this week, we sent our petition with 5 urgent demands for the end of Biden’s term — signed by nearly 5,000 of you — directly to the White House. We’re doing everything we can to make sure your voices reach those in power, and we’ll keep you posted on their response!

These efforts are just the beginning. Our work together sends a clear message to governments and corporations: complicity in war and genocide will no longer go unchallenged. Take action today by sending a letter to Maersk demanding they cut ties with genocide!

CODEPINK is a movement for peace, powered by every single one of you. Your support fuels every partnership forged, petition delivered, action created, and campaign sustained. If you’re moved by these actions and want to see more in 2025, please make a one-time donation or support us monthly. Together, we’ll keep building the movement for peace and a free Palestine!

👉 Don't miss out:

