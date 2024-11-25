17 December 2024

When the genocide in Gaza began, we heard many say, "If you've ever wondered what you might have done during the Holocaust or slavery, you're doing it now." This idea is omnipresent when we ask ourselves if we are doing enough for the Palestinians in Gaza, who need our deep solidarity. Of course, we will never feel like we are doing "enough" in the wake of such horrible violence. One thing we've found immensely heartening, especially when we start to despair, is that we can't do this work if we are hopeless.

Hopelessness stops us in our tracks. Hopelessness takes away our motivation to advocate for a better world. So, we must find ways to remain hopeful, and in doing so, we must recognize the wins of the peace and justice movement. Power ultimately belongs to the people, and the people are taking back our power inch by inch.

Here are ten things that give us hope for 2025:

1. A growing majority of Americans oppose weapons to Israel!

A growing majority of people in the United States now disapprove of sending military aid to Israel. This shift in public opinion can potentially reshape the U.S. foreign policy. A 2024 survey reveals that 61% of Americans oppose sending weapons to Israel amid the ongoing genocide. The movement for Palestine is gaining momentum, with constituents from all walks of life increasingly demanding policies that prioritize accountability, peace, and justice over our elected official's unbridled support for Israel's apartheid of Palestine.

Even more hopeful is that the shift in public perception is non-partisan, with 72% of liberal Democrats and 54% of moderate Republicans now expressing opposition to military aid to Israel. Among the younger generation, over 70% of millennials and Gen Z respondents reject continued arms shipments to Israel.

With no signs of the movement slowing down, coupled with the inspiring and unending resilience of Palestinians, a free Palestine is now more possible than ever. The pressure on American lawmakers to legislate based on their constituency's demands for human rights and justice in Palestine has the potential for shifts in foreign policy in the coming years. We just have to keep the pressure up!

2. ICC issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu!

The International Criminal Court (ICC) – the highest international court in the world – finally issued arrest warrants for Benjamin Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant in November 2024, more than a year after Israel unleashed its genocidal war on Palestinians. ICC member countries have been pledging to arrest Netanyahu or Gallant if they step foot in their countries. The following countries have publicly stated they will comply with the warrant: Italy, The Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland, Lithuania, Canada, Ireland, South Africa, Turkey, Jordan, Norway, and Sweden.

The ICC found that there are grounds to believe that they used starvation as a weapon of war against the people of Gaza. Despite U.S. Secretary of State Blinken going in front of Congress and lying about Israel blocking food aid from entering Gaza, the international community rejected these blatant falsehoods. Each step closer to justice gives us hope, and we know that the world will hold these butchers accountable!

3. The inspiring student encampments!

In the spring, the students led an uprising around the world by setting up encampments to challenge their universities' investments in genocide and war. Student organizers, risking their academic standings and personal safety, stood up for Gaza in some of the most inspiring ways throughout these encampments. College students nationwide set up roughly 121 protest encampments at 117 universities.

CODEPINK visited encampments all over the country and saw liberation libraries, first aid tents, communal art projects, and so many components of the world we hope to live in one day. Despite more than 3,000 protesters arrested, brutality by the police, and institutional crackdowns on free speech – the students stood unmoved in the face of repression and became the forefront of the movement for Gaza here in the United States. Their bravery and commitment endlessly inspire us. It was a sobering reminder that all the issues we care about are much larger than us.

4. You stood with us against repression!

We were moved by the outpouring of support for CODEPINK when HR. 9495 was introduced—a bill that would give the president unilateral power to shut down us and other Palestine solidarity groups. Thousands of you took action, contacted your representatives, and flipped dozens of representatives on this issue.

Even though the bill eventually passed the House, we move ahead confident that the people and the movement have our backs. If you helped resist this horrible bill, thank you from the bottom of our hearts! You give us hope that when it is needed most - solidarity will always be there.

5. Boycotts work!

This year, we've seen significant wins in global boycotts and divestment efforts for Palestine, proving our power when we take action together! Israeli food group Strauss sold its stake in Sabra hummus after years of declining sales driven by BDS campaigns. McDonald's and Starbucks were the target of some of the largest organic boycotts in the last year. They are now experiencing the steepest sales declines since the COVID-19 pandemic — indicating that consumers refuse to spend their money where their values don't align. Meanwhile, Puma ended its sponsorship of the Israel Football Association, a long-time demand by supporters of Palestine due to its complicity in normalizing Israel's occupation.

Israel is feeling the pressure. Recently, the Chairman of the Israeli Export Institute stated: "BDS and boycotts have changed Israel's global trade landscape." He added, "Economic boycotts and BDS organizations present major challenges, and in some countries, we are forced to operate under the radar."

These wins show us the immense power of grassroots organizing when we put our money where our mouth is! Over 36.5K CODEPINKers participated in our own boycotts targeting Netflix and Trader Joe’s, and that number continues to grow as our campaigns progress! Together, we are showing corporations that we will use our buying power to stand against Israel's genocide in Gaza and the occupation of Palestine.

6. Julian Assange is free!

Now, this one was a welcome surprise! We were gearing up for a long legal fight for Julian's freedom in the U.S., almost fully expecting his extradition and a long, drawn-out trial. Despite the powers keeping Julian from the public eye for years in Belmarsh prison, you all didn't forget about him. Protests continued to be held in his name, demanding his release all that time. Because of you, the U.S. gave Julian a plea deal that allowed him to go home to his family. We are pushing for a full pardon, but seeing Julian walk free from prison was one of the highlights of our year.

7. Some justice for Abu Ghraib!

We also celebrate some overdue justice for Iraqis tortured by the United States. In a landmark case, a jury in federal court found CACI Premier Technology, Inc., a Virginia-based government contractor, liable for its role in the torture of Iraqi prisoners at Abu Ghraib in 2003-2004. The company must now pay $42 million in damages to three plaintiffs, including $3 million in compensatory and $11 million in punitive damages.

The lawsuit, filed in 2008, holds the contractor liable for the abuses revealed in the infamous Abu Ghraib torture photos. While this will never undo the horrific abuse directed by the United States at Abu Ghraib, nor does it hold those in power accountable for the illegal invasion of Iraq, resulting in the death of millions, we hope it does set a precedent moving forward.

8. Landback and climate wins!

Though there is still a long way to go towards creating a sustainable planet, there have been some major environmental wins this year. In the United States, the largest dam removal project in history led to the return of salmon to their native habitats along the Klamath River. Local tribes have been fighting against the existence of these hydroelectric dams for decades. In courts, the tribes proved how environmentally destructive the unnatural dams were to the river's health and the species living in the water. As salmon return in droves, there is renewed hope for a clean water source that can provide for the local tribes.

On the other side of the globe, China is steadily fighting its battle towards carbon neutrality, implementing hundreds of environmental projects around the country. Recent data shows that China is six years early to its 2030 carbon peak goal. Carbon emissions are now set to fall because of the recent success of converting to renewable energy sources. China just completed a revolutionary 3,000-kilometer green belt in its western province around its massive desert region. This project, which surrounds the desert with newly planted trees, took 46 years to complete. The "Great Green Wall" protects local communities from sandstorms and prevents the edge of the Gobi desert from moving, along with other ecological benefits such as water retention and CO2 absorption.

9. The growing Local Peace Economies!

With Hurricane Helene's devastation in North Carolina, the importance of mutual aid networks has never been more visible. Americans are realizing that government-funded care systems could respond faster and more effectively. After the COVID-19 pandemic, community members have come together to solve localized problems, pooling resources and funding. This allows creative and agile local systems to respond to community needs during a crisis. For example, despite the news media's overwhelmingly negative coverage of how communities are responding to refugees in their cities, mutual aid networks have stepped up across the country to provide shelter, food, clothing, and support to these displaced individuals.

With the threat of mass deportations and the increasing frequency of climate disasters, local peace economies are a necessary form of resistance. We have hope that communities will continue to find ways to protect the people and planet.

10. A new leadership in Latin America and the global south!

Claudia Sheinbaum's election as Mexico's president is a breath of fresh air for Latin America – bringing leadership focused on peace, climate action, multilateral cooperation, and standing up for sovereignty. At the 2024 G20 summit in Brazil, she proposed allocating 1% of global military spending to reforestation efforts. She advocated for dialogue and cooperation over confrontation in response to President-elect Donald Trump's threats to impose tariffs. In a recent conversation with Trump, she recommended ending the sanctions against Cuba and Venezuela. As she pointed out, sanctions not only cause human suffering but they force countless people to migrate. Her administration has shown support for the Palestinian people and for Palestinian statehood, calling for its recognition and denouncing Israel's ongoing oppression and violence.

Similarly, we are hopeful that when South Africa assumes the G20 presidency in 2025, it will not only strengthen its case against Israel in calling for justice in Palestine but also promote Africa's interests on the global stage. This change in leadership presents a new opportunity for multilateral cooperation and the possibility to address pressing global issues such as climate change, sustainable development, and economic inequality.

None of these things would be possible without the working class and anti-imperialist movements all over the world. Every time you take a moment to talk to your neighbors or family about Gaza, you move the needle. Every time you make a conscious effort not to buy something on the BDS list, you make a boycott win possible. Sometimes, it can feel like what we do as individuals doesn't matter, but there's hope in knowing that you have the entire movement behind you. It truly will take all of us, and we are honored to be in this struggle for peace and justice with you.