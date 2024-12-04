FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

December 17, 2024

CODEPINK San Pedro and San Pedro Neighbors for Peace and Justice to Host BDS Posada for Palestine

Event to Support BDS Movement and Call for Justice for Palestinians

San Pedro, CA – CODEPINK San Pedro and San Pedro Neighbors for Peace and Justice are partnering with the faith community to host a BDS Posada for Palestine on December 21, 2024. This event, which will take place during peak shopping hours along Western Avenue in San Pedro, is a rallying call to stop Israeli apartheid and the ongoing genocide against the Palestinian people.

The Posada procession will be led by local clergy and activists, starting at the McDonald’s parking lot at 976 N Western Ave, San Pedro, at 2:30 pm. Participants will then march to several businesses that do business in Israel, including Starbucks, Trader Joe's, and Keller Williams. The procession will return to McDonald's for a short candlelight vigil in support of a ceasefire and emergency aid for Gaza.

Event Details:

What: BDS Posada for Palestine

When: December 21, 2024, starting at 2:30 pm

Where: 976 N Western Ave, San Pedro (McDonald’s Parking Lot)

This action is in solidarity with the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement, a Palestinian-led campaign for freedom, justice, and equality. It seeks to pressure corporations and governments complicit in Israeli apartheid to take action and stop the violence. The Posada will allow community members to express their outrage, frustration, and grief, channeling it into a strategic and effective call to end the genocide in Gaza and dismantle Israel’s settler-colonial regime, which has fueled decades of violence and oppression.

