FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 14, 2025

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected] | 228-990-4168

“No Taxes for Genocide!” CODEPINK Action on Tax Day

Stop using our taxes to fund war and occupation!

SAN FRANCISCO, CA — At 12 noon on Tax Day, April 15, CODEPINK Bay Area will join Indivisible in front of the Federal Building at 450 Golden Gate Avenue for a rally and protest against the oligarchy, billionaire bros, Citizens United, inflation, Musk’s rocket subsidies, and to demand an end to illegal deportations, cutting the Pentagon budget, an arms embargo to Israel, and SF Representative Nancy Pelosi’s stop voting to fund the U.S.-Israeli genocide in Gaza.

Event Details:

What: “No Taxes for Genocide!” Rally and Teach-In

When: Tuesday, April 15, 2025, at 12:00 PM

Where: Plaza in front of the Old Federal Building, 450 Golden Gate Ave., San Francisco

Who: Bay Area CODEPINK, Racoon, Indivisible, and community members

The action, titled “No Taxes for Genocide!”, aims to raise awareness about the billions in U.S. tax dollars being directed toward military aid to Israel, including a recent $8.8 billion weapons package approved by the Senate. Organizers point to the illegal votes by California Senators Alex Padilla and Adam Schiff, and former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, to continue arming Israel.

“We’re out here because our tax dollars are being funneled into weapons of war — enriching corporations like Lockheed Martin while fueling the destruction of Gaza,” said Cynthia Papermaster, a CODEPINK spokesperson. “This is war profiteering, plain and simple. And we refuse to be complicit. It hurts to know that my tax dollars are paying for the hellfire missiles killing children in Gaza.”

The action will feature symbolic and visually striking elements, including:

Wheelbarrows of mock cash representing war spending

Burning of mock tax returns

A memorial installation for Palestinian children killed in Gaza

Sidewalk chalking, bloody handprints, chanting, and noise-making

The protest is part of a growing national movement demanding accountability for the U.S. role in the genocide in Gaza, and a call to halt the flow of taxpayer money to weapons manufacturers and foreign military aid.

“We are calling on our elected officials to say ‘no more — no more billions for bombs, no more complicity in genocide’,” said Tarnel Abbott. “Silence is complicity. We demand action now.”



For media inquiries, interviews, or more information, please contact: Cynthia Papermaster, CODEPINK Bay Area at [email protected].

###