FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 20, 2026

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

CODEPINK Statement on the State Department’s Report 'Cuba: The Capitol of 21st Century Communism'

“We’ve seen this playbook before.”

The State Department just released a 99-page conspiracy theory that masquerades as a report on Cuba. It's complete nonsense that is not just aimed at the Cuban government but also against the United States’ own citizens.

The report attempts to paint the tiny island as a threat but says nothing about the U.S. blockade that starves and punishes 10 million people. Instead, it targets CODEPINK, Democratic Socialists of America, IFCO/Pastors for Peace, the People's Forum, Black Alliance for Peace, National Network on Cuba, and the National Lawyers Guild with baseless smears and imaginary, contrived links to Russia, China, and Iran.

This latest attempt by the State Department is just one of many politically motivated witch hunts designed to silence antiwar voices who dare to challenge U.S. militarism. It's about justifying even more aggression against Cuba while turning advocates for peace into suspects. We've seen this playbook before. It's McCarthyism, plain and simple.

CODEPINK is currently under investigation by the Treasury Department simply for bringing medical supplies to serve children's hospitals in Cuba. We live in a world where, sadly, the people delivering medicine — not those who are enforcing the policies that deprive Cubans of medicine, food, fuel, and electricity — are under investigation.

We stand proudly with the global majority, including 187 U.N. member nations, who oppose the inhumane U.S. blockade of Cuba. We will not be intimidated for delivering humanitarian aid and advocating for diplomacy over war.

End the blockade. End the sanctions. End the economic warfare. End the threats of military intervention. Let Cubans determine their own future. Hands off Cuba.

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