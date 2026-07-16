FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 21, 2026

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

CODEPINK Disrupts Secretary of War Crimes Pete Hegseth During Senate Appropriations Hearing

WASHINGTON – On Tuesday afternoon, activists from CODEPINK, Vets About Face DMV, and the National Iranian American Council disrupted Secretary of War Crimes Pete Hegseth during his testimony before the U.S. Senate Committee on Appropriations, demanding an immediate end to the disastrous U.S. war on Iran and condemning the administration's request for additional funding.

Four people managed to disrupt Hegseth; of the four, two were Iranian-Americans, one U.S. veteran, and one nurse. They were each removed from the hearing and arrested.

Today’s action comes as the administration escalates its unprovoked war, where, notably, on the first day of attacks, the U.S. bombed a grade school, killing 73 boys, 47 girls, and 26 female teachers. Since then, the U.S. has targeted Iran’s civilian infrastructure, including water plants, airports, bridges, universities, sports facilities, and the electric grid. The World Health Organization reports that the U.S. war has killed or injured over 35,000 civilians.

“Pete Hegseth and this administration will be remembered for the killing of innocent civilians and children. They have protected neither the American people nor our security, only the interests that have lined their pockets,” said Bella of the National Iranian American Council, who joined the protest. “While Americans struggle to afford their lives, this government always finds billions to bomb our families in Iran, Palestine, Lebanon, and elsewhere. This is a repugnant betrayal of humanity. It is illegal, and the American people will hold them accountable.”

[Photos by Kristine M Jones]

More and more people in the U.S. are now rejecting additional military spending and would rather the government redirect resources to domestic needs. A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll found only 37% of Americans back new U.S. strikes on Iran, while half believe the conflict has not been worth its cost. The war has also taken a significant economic toll, as 65% of Americans want a deal to end the war as soon as possible. Despite this, Hegseth appeared before the committee to request additional funding for a war that has already cost over $132 billion.

CODEPINK will continue to work towards a reinvestment of the $1.5 trillion proposed war budget into real security for people in the form of healthcare, housing, and climate justice.

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