FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 27, 2026

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

"NETANYAHU OUT OF THE DMV" CODEPINK and Allies to Protest Netanyahu's Washington Visit

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Palestinian Youth Movement, CODEPINK and other local D.C. organizations will hold a rally on Tuesday, July 28, at 6 p.m. outside the White House to protest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to the United States.

The demonstration is in opposition to Netanyahu's meeting with President Donald Trump and to condemn the military collaboration between the U.S. and Israel that is contributing to ongoing violence in the Middle East and regional destabilization.

"Netanyahu's presence in Washington is a stark reminder of the U.S. government's complicity in supporting war and genocide that have led to significant loss of life in regions such as Gaza, the West Bank, and Lebanon. We stand in solidarity with those affected and call for an immediate cessation of military aid to Israel," explained CODEPINK organizer Olivia DiNucci.

The protest is co-sponsored by organizations including the Palestinian Youth Movement DMV, DC for Palestine, Metro DMV Democratic Socialists of America, National Iranian American Council, Black Alliance for Peace, Jewish Voice for Peace DMV, the ANSWER Coalition, among others.

Participants will gather at Lafayette Square, directly across from the White House. For more information, please contact Olivia at [email protected].

###