Sept. 23, 2025

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

ARREST NETANYAHU, END THE GENOCIDE: Mass March Planned at United Nations to Demand Sanctions on Israel

NEW YORK – Thousands are expected to gather in New York City on Sept. 26 to demand immediate sanctions on Israel and an end to the ongoing genocide in Gaza. The demonstration coincides with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's scheduled address at the United Nations General Assembly. Nethanyaha is currently wanted on an international arrest warrant for orchestrating the genocide in Gaza.

Organized by the Shut It Down for Palestine Coalition and the Palestinian Youth Movement, Saturday’s action aims to point out Israel’s continued war crimes against Palestinians and the United Nations' failure to stop it, which have resulted in the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people. Protesters will convene at Times Square at 9 a.m. ET before proceeding to the United Nations headquarters.

The upcoming march seeks to pressure U.N. member states to impose sanctions on Israel and address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Organizers emphasize the urgency of international intervention to end the genocide in Gaza and support Palestinian rights by ending Israel’s decades-long occupation.

CODEPINK peace activists from Boston, Washington, D.C., and other major cities across the East Coast, metropolitan areas are convening in NYC for the action. CODEPINK will be joining the Palestinian Feminist Collective and AF3IRM to march as part of the Anti-Imperialist Feminist Contingent– one of several organized contingents emphasizing various points of shared struggle.

