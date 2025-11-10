FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Nov. 17, 2025

CODEPINK’s Statement on the U.S. "International Stabilization Force" for Gaza

CODEPINK condemns the recent UN Security Council resolution approving the United States' so-called "International Stabilization Force" for Gaza. The resolution, while disguised as a peaceful and humanitarian proposal, is in reality a blueprint for the internationalization of the Israeli occupation and a complete denial of Palestinian self-determination.

The resolution imposes a two-year mandate to "secure borders," "protect civilians," and "decommission weapons," with the stated goal of disarming Palestinian resistance. However, it does nothing to address and end the root cause of the violence: Israel's ongoing siege, occupation, and ethnic cleansing. The United States, which armed and shielded the Israeli government unconditionally as it killed and displaced hundreds of thousands of Palestinians, should not be considered a neutral actor of good faith. A military force that answers to a "board of peace" chaired by the U.S. President is an extension of U.S. and Israeli interests, plain and simple.

The establishment of a "technocratic Palestinian administration" that answers to a U.S.-led board will strip the Palestinian people of political agency. Essentially, it will leave Palestine in the hands of a puppet administration, assigning the United States, which shares complicity in the genocide, as the new manager of the open-air prison that Israel has already established.

The U.S. plan to create a "green zone" for reconstruction under military control, while leaving vast "red zones" in ruins, is simply a continuation of collective punishment; it rewards Israel with more control and condemns Palestinians to further, permanent displacement.

CODEPINK rejects this "Stabilization Force" as a solution for peace and justice. We reject any political arrangement imposed by those who have enabled the genocide for the past two years. We recognize that true peace and stability for Palestinians can only happen with an end to Israel’s decades-long occupation, the full realization of Palestinian rights, and accountability for the genocide in Gaza.

For these reasons, we call on all states to reject this plan and insist instead on:

a true ceasefire–one in which Israel actually stops killing Palestinians;

the full, immediate withdrawal of occupying forces and dismantlement of siege conditions;

the unimpeded entry of humanitarian aid and reconstruction under Palestinian leadership;

and the recognition of Palestinians' right to self-governance.

