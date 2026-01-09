"I want to make it abundantly clear that this is not about dying, because unlike the enemy, I love life, and my love for life, for people, is the reason I have been incarcerated. I will not compromise until all demands are met. Long live the intifada."

— Heba Muraisi, Filton24 Activist

Right now, three activists are on the brink of death in English jail cells, and the British government is refusing to act. More than three months into their hunger strike, Heba Muraisi, Kamran Ahmed, and Lewie Chiaramello are at high risk of irreversible neurological damage, organ failure, and death. Heba and Kamran are being held for an alleged connection with a protest that caused damage to a research center for Israeli weapons, while Lewie is imprisoned for an alleged connection with a protest against British surveillance flights used to carry out spy flights over Gaza.

British authorities have denied the three activists medical treatment on multiple occasions and have moved Heba to a prison farther away from her support system, with whom she hasn’t been able to communicate. This is an attempt at complete isolation. British authorities are essentially signing her death warrant.

Heba is suffering from uncontrollable muscle spasms and losing the ability to speak. Kamran has been hospitalized on five occasions. The hunger strikers’ demands include immediate bail, the right to a fair trial, an end to censorship of their communications, shutting down the U.K. sites of Israeli weapons company Elbit Systems, and de-proscribing Palestine Action as a terrorist group.

Our world leaders continue to support Israel while it deliberately blocks food and shelter supplies from entering Gaza. Yet the second people of conscience fight for a free Palestine, every court and rule of law is used against them.

This is the longest collective hunger strike in the U.K. since 1981, when ten Irish republicans died on hunger strike campaigning for their rights as political prisoners and for a unified Ireland free from British occupation. The five-year campaign began with the blanket protest of 1976 and culminated in a hunger strike, led by Bobby Sands, when the protestors’ demands were not met. The first prisoner died after 47 days. Right now, Heba is on day 64. Kamran is on day 57. The British government let these Irish freedom fighters die of hunger instead of meeting their demands. Forty-four years later, the British government is letting pro-Palestine activists die. Britain is comfortable enough with starving its own people because of its partnership with Israel, just as it is starving Palestinians.

While Britain lets its prisoners starve to death, Israel has decided to revoke the licenses of 37 critical aid organizations working in Gaza. These organizations were vital in supplying Gazans with goods, food, medical workers, and tents. Israel’s justification? The organizations refused to hand over the names of their aid workers. Considering Israel has killed hundreds of aid workers since the genocide started, this would have put a target on each of these aid workers’ backs.

“It’s death by bureaucracy.”

— Aid donor to Gaza

With Western support, the genocide continues as Israel seeks full control over the Gaza Strip. Anyone who gets in the way of this plan, like the British hunger strikers, will be punished — or even killed. Let their struggle be a stain on the imperial conscience. And let it be an inspiration for people around the world to escalate our actions against those who have been brutalizing the Palestinian people for far too long.

I want to conclude this email with a quote from Heba’s mother.

“We are here behind you, supporting you and loving you without limits. No matter how long the night of waiting lasts, the sun of freedom will surely rise.”

— Dunya, Heba’s Mother.

The anti-imperialist struggle is a global one, from Venezuela to Palestine. We in the Global North must stand in solidarity with our siblings in the Global South. I hope we can carry Dunya’s message with us as we move throughout this year — and I hope we act immediately to send Heba, Kamran, Lewie, and all of the hunger strikers back home to their families.

