Nov. 24, 2025

CODEPINK San Pedro Announces Day-Long Vigil in Downtown Los Angeles for Victims of ICE

LOS ANGELES – CODEPINK San Pedro, along with CLUE, SOA Watch-LA, Pacific Unitarian Church, Eco Justice Radio, Harriet Tubman Center, Harbor Area Peace Patrol, and United Methodists of San Pedro will host a day-long vigil on Nov. 25, 2025, in downtown Los Angeles to express solidarity with Latin American communities and advocate for peace. The event will commence at 12 p.m. at the Los Angeles Federal Building and conclude with a candlelight vigil at the Metropolitan Detention Center in honor of those who are victims of ICE and U.S. interventions in Latin America.

The vigil will highlight the impact of U.S. policies on Latin America and immigrant communities within the United States. Participants will engage in various activities, including songs, food sharing, testimonies, and prayers, to foster a sense of unity and support.

The schedule is as follows:

12:00–1:30 p.m .: "Godmothers of the Disappeared" prayerful vigil for victims of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) actions, organized by Clergy and Laity United for Economic Justice (CLUE). The gathering will begin at the Los Angeles Federal Building and proceed to the Metropolitan Detention Center.

2:00–4:30 p.m. : Latin America Solidarity Program featuring refugee and U.S. war victim testimonies, creation of a sacred space, distribution of informational materials at Olvera Street, communal meals, and songs.

5:00 p.m .: Candlelight vigil and songs for victims of ICE and U.S. interventions in Latin America, held at the Metropolitan Detention Center. Attendees will sing "No Están Solos, No Están Solas" ("You Are Not Alone") in solidarity with detainees.

The event seeks to draw attention to the longstanding effects of U.S. military and intelligence operations in Latin America and the Caribbean, as well as the treatment of immigrant communities domestically.

For more information, please contact Rachel Bruhnke, CODEPINK San Pedro at [email protected].

