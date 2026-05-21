FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 1, 2026

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

CODEPINK to Hold 'All Out Against U.S. Wars' Rally During Secretary of State Day on Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON, D.C — CODEPINK will hold a rally on June 2 to protest the United States’war on Iran, the genocide in Gaza, and the economic strangulation of Cuba. The demonstration is scheduled to coincide with Secretary of State Marco Rubio's testimony before Congress on that day. Rubio is set to testify before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee at 10 a.m. on June 2, addressing the State Department's budget and ongoing foreign policy initiatives.

As Secretary of State, Marco Rubio’s job is to practice diplomacy across the globe. Instead, Rubio cheers on war in Iran, the murder of boaters in the Caribbean, the genocide in Gaza, the kidnapping of Venezuelan president Nicholas Maduro, and now very actively and forcefully pushing for a war on Cuba, which is currently suffering under the brutal blockade and crippling U.S.-imposed sanctions.

“We will be outside and inside the halls of Congress as Marco Rubio is speaking in front of the House and Senate. Our message is to end the endless U.S. wars from Lebanon, Iran, Palestine, to Cuba, explained CODEPINK organizer Olivia DiNucci.

“The Secretary of State is supposed to be a diplomat, and yet time after time and administration after administration, they are just further arms of imperialism. We need an end to these wars, and we need to reinvest in our communities,” she continued.

The rally will take place from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Independence Avenue SE and New Jersey Avenue SE, near the House of Representatives side of the Capitol.

For more information, please contact Olivia at [email protected].

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