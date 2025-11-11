CODEPINK Statement on the UN Vote to Approve U.S.'s International Stabilization Force for Gaza
17 November 2025

CODEPINK Greater Philly to Join a Hands Off Venezuela March at City Hall
12 November 2025

Peace Activists to Rally Over Trump's Military Build-up Around Venezuela; Defunding of SNAP/Healthcare
12 November 2025

“People in this county are hurting! Why are we sending money to Israel?” Detroit Constituents Protest Rep. Stevens' ties to AIPAC
11 November 2025