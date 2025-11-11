FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Nov. 20, 2025

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

CODEPINK Portland To Cosponsor a Rally and March Opposing U.S. Military Actions in Venezuela

PORTLAND, Oregon – CODEPINK Portland, in collaboration with local peace and justice organizations, will hold a rally and march on Sunday, Nov. 23, to protest U.S. military interventions in Venezuela. The event aims to raise awareness and mobilize community action against escalating military aggression in Latin America.

Participants will meet at the Central Library and march to Pioneer Courthouse Square for a rally at 4:00 p.m., featuring speakers from various advocacy groups.

“While the Trump regime is sending ICE agents to disappear immigrants from our streets, and armed national guard to threaten protestors, Trump is trying to distract us with an imperial war against Venezuela,” said John Waller, Cuba Solidarity Committee.

“It has started with a video game-style blowing small boats out of the water because they might be carrying drugs, or catching fish. Now the threat comes from a large aircraft carrier force positioned in the Caribbean to do what? Assassinate Venezuelan leaders, drop bombs, or maybe even a full-scale invasion? Under the guise of bringing “peace, freedom, and democracy” to Venezuela, the aim is to destroy, cause chaos, and seize the largest oil reserves in the world,” he continued

The day of action is co-sponsored by Resist U.S.-Led War PDX, the Cuba Solidarity Committee, Veterans for Peace, and the Workers World Party.



