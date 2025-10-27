Check out our activities for the Week of October 27, 2025

Skip navigation

Excerpt from "The World Must Demand the Release of Palestinian Leader Marwan Barghouti" by Medea Benjamin

This week as part of our Latin America Campaign Action series, CODEPINK hosted timely discussion on how the Monroe Doctrine is being rebranded and weaponized today in Venezuela.

Episode 323: Monroe Doctrine 2.0: Washington’s War on Latin America: Two centuries after it was first declared, the Monroe Doctrine is alive and dangerous. In this episode, CODEPINK Radio unpacks how the U.S. still uses this colonial relic to justify economic domination, coups, and military buildup across Latin America. Historian Steve Ellner joins us to trace the Doctrine’s evolution from 1823 to today’s hybrid wars. Then, Venezuelan voices on the ground reveal how “Monroe Doctrine 2.0” threatens their sovereignty as the U.S. escalates military operations in the Caribbean.

Monroe Doctrine 2.0: The Venezuela Case Study: Latin America Campaign Action Series

REVEALED: The Political Persecution of Chinese Scholar Dr. Yunqing Jian

Why is the U.S. cutting snap spending?

Once again, Israel bombs Gaza violating the ceasefire and terrorizing over 2 million people. When will someone in power finally stand up and say enough?

Mohammed Ibrahim, a 16 year-old Palestinian American from Florida, has been imprisoned by Israel for over 8 months. Tortured, starved, and denied justice. No child should be subjected to this. After massive public pressure, he finally had his first court hearing, but Israel didn't release him. His next hearing is in early November — we must increase the pressure on the U.S. and Israeli governments to release him.

Hurricane Melissa has devastated the Caribbean. With winds up to 185 mph, entire communities in Haiti, Jamaica, and Cuba have been left without roofs, power, or homes. Thousands are displaced and they need our solidarity now. CODEPINK is raising emergency funds to send food, water, and supplies directly to affected areas. Every dollar counts. Donate now at codepink.org/melissa2025 and stand with our Caribbean brothers and sisters in this moment of need.

