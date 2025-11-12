FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Nov. 21, 2025

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

Sonoma County CODEPINK and Other Local Peace Organizations to Hold 'Hands Off Venezuela! No Troops in Our Streets' Rally

Santa Rosa, Calif. – Sonoma County CODEPINK, in collaboration with local peace organizations, will host a rally on Sunday, Nov. 23, at 2 p.m. at Courthouse Square in Santa Rosa to protest U.S. military actions in Venezuela and domestic immigration enforcement practices.

The event aims to unite the community in opposition to foreign interventions and domestic militarization. Organizers are concerned about recent U.S. military operations targeting vessels in the Caribbean, which have resulted in numerous casualties. They also oppose the deployment of troops to Venezuela and the conduct of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids within the United States.

"We need to speak out now against the threat of war in Venezuela and the armed ICE agents harming our neighbors. We are a community for peace, not militarism and fear," said CODEPINK Sonoma County organizer Cynthia Papermaster.

The rally is part of a series of coordinated protests occurring nationwide from Nov. 15 to 23, organized by various peace and justice groups. These actions respond to the escalation of U.S. military presence in Latin America and increased military-style measures being used against citizens here at home.

Participating organizations include Veterans for Peace, Peace and Justice Center of Sonoma County, Sonoma County for Palestine, Jewish Voice for Peace, Taxpayers Against Genocide, and others. The coalition is committed to ending wars abroad and addressing militarization at home.

For more information, please contact Cynthia at [email protected].

###