Skip navigation

Check out our activities for the Week of November 17, 2025

Last_Week_(10).png

Excerpt from "Who Is Ready to Die for Trump’s Gaza Plan? So Far, Nobody" by Medea Benjamin & Nicholas J.S. Davies

Read it here!

54757758677_362895e6e4_o.jpg

This week, CODEPINK joined actions across the country protesting the heightening U.S. military aggression against Venezuela.

Join our Venezuela Rapid Response Team!

TOP ACTIONS

BLOGS, WINS & NEWS

🚨NEW CODEPINK PODCAST!!

Empire on the Rocks Episode 4: Venezuela, Gaza & the Epstein-Israel Connection: Co-hosts Marcy Winograd and Medea Benjamin explore Venezuela’s peaceful overture to Trump, question UN approval of the Gaza occupation plan and discuss Epstein’s relationship with former Israeli Prime Minister Barak. 

WEBINAR

LPE Gathering: The Stories We Tell Ourselves

WEBINAR

Hands Off Venezuela! Michelle's Speech

WEBINAR

Monroe Doctrine 2.0: The Venezuela Case Study

TOP TWEET #1

TOP TWEET #2

TOP TWEET #3

@codepinkalert

Mohammed bin Salman is visiting Washington as Trump pushes a defense pact with Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile Cuba and Venezuela face crushing sanctions in the name of “democracy.” So why does an absolute monarchy that tortures dissidents get weapons, deals, and White House photo-ops? We should be freeing political prisoners, not arming monarchies.

♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert

Rep. Randy Fine used to scream that there was “no genocide,” “no starvation,” “no problem.” But when we asked him about Palestinians freezing in tents? Fine wasn’t Fine enough to answer. Did an AIPAC mouse catch his tongue?

♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert

We went to Congress and asked a simple question over and over: “Do you support U.S.-sponsored regime change in Venezuela?” And Congress? Dodging. Evading. Changing the subject. One member even yelled about Hamas instead of answering. Because they know exactly what U.S. regime change looks like: Chaos. Death. Destruction. Iraq. Libya. Afghanistan. Chile. Guatemala. The list goes on. The public doesn’t want another war. Congress doesn’t want to admit what they’re signing up for. So we’ll keep asking the question they’re afraid to answer.

♬ original sound - CODEPINK