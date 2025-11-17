Check out our activities for the Week of November 17, 2025

Excerpt from "Who Is Ready to Die for Trump’s Gaza Plan? So Far, Nobody" by Medea Benjamin & Nicholas J.S. Davies
This week, CODEPINK joined actions across the country protesting the heightening U.S. military aggression against Venezuela.
Empire on the Rocks Episode 4: Venezuela, Gaza & the Epstein-Israel Connection: Co-hosts Marcy Winograd and Medea Benjamin explore Venezuela’s peaceful overture to Trump, question UN approval of the Gaza occupation plan and discuss Epstein’s relationship with former Israeli Prime Minister Barak.
The Security Council just adopted a resolution that pretends to be humanitarian but actually entrenches the Israeli occupation, with Trump set to “oversee” a foreign mandate. Palestinians deserve self-determination, not another colonial project. pic.twitter.com/yGEg3z0dhs— CODEPINK (@codepink) November 18, 2025
The U.S. has now killed over 80 people in the Pacific and the Caribbean.— CODEPINK (@codepink) November 18, 2025
There is no justification for this. https://t.co/tMNPTT08vZ
November 21, 2025
@codepinkalert
Mohammed bin Salman is visiting Washington as Trump pushes a defense pact with Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile Cuba and Venezuela face crushing sanctions in the name of “democracy.” So why does an absolute monarchy that tortures dissidents get weapons, deals, and White House photo-ops? We should be freeing political prisoners, not arming monarchies.♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert
Rep. Randy Fine used to scream that there was “no genocide,” “no starvation,” “no problem.” But when we asked him about Palestinians freezing in tents? Fine wasn’t Fine enough to answer. Did an AIPAC mouse catch his tongue?♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert
We went to Congress and asked a simple question over and over: “Do you support U.S.-sponsored regime change in Venezuela?” And Congress? Dodging. Evading. Changing the subject. One member even yelled about Hamas instead of answering. Because they know exactly what U.S. regime change looks like: Chaos. Death. Destruction. Iraq. Libya. Afghanistan. Chile. Guatemala. The list goes on. The public doesn’t want another war. Congress doesn’t want to admit what they’re signing up for. So we’ll keep asking the question they’re afraid to answer.♬ original sound - CODEPINK