2 July 2026

By Col. (Ret) Ann Wright



[U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dylan Lavin – Public Domain]

As the Trump administration and the U.S. Congress continue to ramp up rhetoric of “China is our enemy,” 2026 is the 30th year that the United States has organized the largest naval war practice in the world, called Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC). For 37 days from June 24 through July 31, the RIMPAC war “games” will be held in the waters off the state of Hawaii.

This year, 31 countries have sent naval, air, and land military forces to Hawaii for RIMPAC. Interestingly, 50% of the participating countries are members or “partners” of NATO, the NORTH ATLANTIC Treaty Organization. 8 of the 10 NATO countries are from Europe: Denmark, Germany, Greece, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Spain, United Kingdom.

Canada is the only other NATO member from the Western Hemisphere, along with, of course, the host country, the United States. 5 of the 6 NATO “partners” have Pacific Ocean coasts: Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Korea and Colombia.

Israel is also participating. Invited from its wars in the Middle East, Israel, the U.S. partner in the genocide of Palestinians in Gaza, the ethnic cleansing of the West Bank, the destruction of southern Lebanon, and the war on Iran, will also have a presence in RIMPAC as it continues to weave itself into the fabric of the U.S. military. Although RIMPAC has not specified what the role of the Israeli military delegation is, one can surmise that they will act as liaison officers, planners, observers, or staff officers participating in command-and-control and multinational planning activities and giving lessons learned in the genocide of Palestinians in Gaza.

Around 40 military ships, including 13 from the U.S., 200 aircraft, 25,000 military personnel and five submarines will practice their violent mission of war in this year’s RIMPAC which will include live fire and bombings on the Pohakuloa range on the Big Island of Hawaii, sinking a large retired U.S. navy ship off the island of Kauai and amphibious landings on the turtle hatching beach of Bellows on the island of Oahu.

Harm to marine mammals created by the large numbers of ships continues to be a major concern. The number of “takes” or deaths of marine mammals allowed by the U.S. government permits is horrendous.

On February 28, 2026, the Trump administration allowed itself to get suckered into joining Israel in attacking Iran. The massive bombings and missile attacks from the U.S. and Israel assassinated the Iranian supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, and many other senior Iranian officials on the first day of the war on Iran.

Also killed on February 28, 2026, the first day of the U.S./Israeli attack on Iran, were 156 civilians, including 120 school children, when a U.S. missile destroyed the Shajareh Tayyebe Elementary School in Minab, southern Iran.

One of the five submarines in 2026 RIMPAC is the U.S. Navy’s USS Charlotte. On March 4, 2026, five days after the U.S.- Israel war on Iran began, the USS Charlotte torpedoed and sank the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena in international waters 19 nautical miles off the southern tip of Sri Lanka in the Indian Ocean.

The USS Charlotte torpedoing of the Dena killed 104 Iranian sailors. At the time of the attack, Dena had a crew of 136 personnel, and only 32 survived. According to reports, the remains of 20 of the deceased were not recovered.

It is the only instance since World War II in which a United States Navy submarine sank a surface vessel using torpedoes.

The Iranian ship was 2300 miles from Iran in mid-February 2026 and participated in the multilateral naval exercise MILAN and in the International Fleet Review 2026 held at the Indian port of Visakhapatnam.

The U.S. sent U.S. Pacific Fleet commander Admiral Steve Koehler, the highest-ranking naval officer in the Pacific Command, to the International Fleet Review. Ironically, a US Navy release revealed that a P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft took part and conducted anti-submarine warfare drills with other participating forces in MILAN 2026.

The United States Navy was to have sent the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Pinckney (DDG-91), but participation was cancelled at the last minute for undisclosed operational reasons. According to an article in the Maritime Executive written before the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran started, the Indian military was probably not concerned about the lack of U.S. participation, “As the It would have been embarrassing for the Indian hosts to have had Pinckney moored alongside IRINS Dena, should war have broken out with Iran during the period of the fleet review.”

After the USS Charlotte sank the Dena, India allowed the Iranian warship IRIS Lavan to dock at the port of Kochi on 4 March 2026 with an 183-member crew housed at naval facilities. Sri Lanka allowed another Iranian warship, IRIS Bushehr, to dock at Trincomalee port and housed its 208-member crew at the naval camp on 5 March 2026.

India’s former chief of naval staff, Admiral Arun Prakash, commented that “It’s a bit of treachery of the US to attend a peaceful function side-by-side with the Iranian navy, where there’s a lot of camaraderie, and then the moment the Iranian ship pops out of harbour, it’s sunk ... They could have delayed this action to spare India this embarrassment.”

That comment and India allowing one Iranian ship to seek safe harbor in an Indian port after the USS Charlotte torpedoed the IRIS Dena, is probably the reason why the massive U.S. military unified command “Indo-Pacific Command,” and host of RIMPAC, recently dropped “Indo” from its name and is now called the “Pacific Command,” even though its area of responsibility still includes the Indian subcontinent. The U.S. Central Command said that the U.S. has now sunk/destroyed 60 Iranian naval vessels.

However, those of us who live in Hawaii and those from Japan remember another tragic incident with a U.S. submarine homeported in Pearl Harbor.

On February 9, 2001, the U.S. Navy’s USS Greenville conducted an “emergency” surfacing with 16 VIP civilians onboard as part of the US Navy’s Distinguished Visitor Embarkation (DVE) program. The USS Greeneville came up under the Japanese student training vessel Ehime Maru, 9 nautical miles off the island of Oahu, breaking the hull of the ship, which quickly sank. 35 people were aboard the Ehime Maru, of whom 26 were rescued, one with serious injuries. Nine were killed, four high school students, two teachers, and three crew members, with US Navy and Japanese divers retrieving eight of the nine bodies from the sunken vessel, which was raised from the ocean floor during October 2001. Thankfully, the USS Greeneville is not participating in RIMPAC 2026 and is now homeported in San Diego.

Every year, RIMPAC is protested by citizens in Hawaii. On June 24, a spirited ceremony and procession preceded the protest at the gates of the U.S. Pacific Fleet at Pearl Harbor. Numerous persons will be at the gates of Pearl Harbor over the next few weeks to continue the challenge to the war practice called RIMPAC.

Ann Wright was in the U.S. Army/Army Reserves for 29 years and retired as a colonel. She was also a U.S. diplomat for 16 years but resigned in March 2003 in opposition to the U.S. war on Iraq.