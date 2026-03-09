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Check out our activities for the Week of March 9, 2026

Excerpt from “'The First Victim Was the Truth' – The Cognitive War on Venezuela" by Leonardo Flores.

Read it here!

This week, CODEPINK joined demonstrations across the country for International Working Women's Day!

Read the reportback here!

TOP ACTIONS

BLOGS, WINS & NEWS

RADIO

Episode 342: War Machine Unleashed: The U.S. Bombing of Iran: In this episode of CODEPINK Radio, cohosts Medea Benjamin and Marcy Winograd take on the US war machine as they deconstruct the madness that led to the US bombing of Iran. Our cohosts applaud global resistance to Trump and Netanyahu's unprovoked war on a country of 93-million people and share their thoughts on what lies ahead for the Gulf states hosting US military bases.

Apple Pod

WEBINAR

Venezuela: Asymmetrical Negotiation in the Aftermath of January 3

WEBINAR

Women for Peace: IWWD 2026 Webinar

VIDEO

LPE Gathering: Planting Seeds of Peace

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@codepinkalert

Sen. Jim Banks has voted in support of continuing the unprovoked and illegal U.S. war on Iran. When we asked him about it, though, he could only deflect with lies about CODEPINK's funding. Meanwhile, his campaign has received hundreds of thousands of dollars from AIPAC. Banks knows he can't defend one of the most unpopular wars in U.S. history, so he doesn't even try.

♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert

Lindsey Graham says the U.S. war on Iran is a "great investment." We went to his office today to ask his staff if he thinks that "investment" is worth putting our sons and daughters in harm's way.

♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert

According to Senator Rick Scott, if you care about children dying in war, you must be Russian, Iranian, or Chinese. Let him know: we are Americans, and don’t support this horrible war in Iran for Israel. Call his office: (202) 224-5274

♬ original sound - CODEPINK