Check out our activities for the Week of March 9, 2026

Excerpt from “'The First Victim Was the Truth' – The Cognitive War on Venezuela" by Leonardo Flores.
This week, CODEPINK joined demonstrations across the country for International Working Women's Day!
TOP ACTIONS
- Sign the petition to FIFA President Gianni Infantino demanding that FIFA move all World Cup 2026 matches out of the United States.
- Jon Stewart: Don't Be Used by War Mongers!
- Tell Congress: Stop the War on Iran!
- Anduril Founder Palmer Luckey: You won’t get away with profiting off human suffering!
- Join us in demanding the freedom of Cilia Flores!
- CODEPINK and Doctors Against Genocide demand a meeting with the American Medical Association! Stand Against Genocide!
- World Central Kitchen: Feed Cuba during this Man-Made Crisis
- Check out CODEPINK Events!
BLOGS, WINS & NEWS
- Why Hasn't the World Set on Fire?
- “The First Victim Was the Truth” – The Cognitive War on Venezuela
- The War on Iran—and Washington’s Missing Exit Strategy
- Britain’s role in attacks on Cyprus, Venezuela and Iran
- What have they done?!
- International Working Women's Day 2026
- She was kidnapped by Trump.
- LONDON: Protest Planned Outside the Ministry of Defence in Opposition of British Military Bases in Cyprus
- CODEPINK Files Ethics Complaint Against Rep. Brian Mast
- CODEPINK In The News Round Up February 2026
RADIO
Episode 342: War Machine Unleashed: The U.S. Bombing of Iran: In this episode of CODEPINK Radio, cohosts Medea Benjamin and Marcy Winograd take on the US war machine as they deconstruct the madness that led to the US bombing of Iran. Our cohosts applaud global resistance to Trump and Netanyahu's unprovoked war on a country of 93-million people and share their thoughts on what lies ahead for the Gulf states hosting US military bases.
WEBINAR
Venezuela: Asymmetrical Negotiation in the Aftermath of January 3
WEBINAR
Women for Peace: IWWD 2026 Webinar
VIDEO
LPE Gathering: Planting Seeds of Peace
TOP TWEET #1
Today, outside of the New York Public Library, we mourned the 180 Iranian children killed in a horrific U.S. massacre on Shajareh Tayyebeh girls' elementary school in Minab, southern Iran. pic.twitter.com/p2h8kZe9Po— CODEPINK (@codepink) March 8, 2026
TOP TWEET #2
Today, Trump issued threats to the Iranian national soccer team who were due to play in the World Cup in the U.S. this summer.— CODEPINK (@codepink) March 12, 2026
The U.S. is not a safe host country for international players and spectators.
FIFA must move the games. pic.twitter.com/nTKgvNmWMz
TOP TWEET #3
🇨🇳 China will send $200,000 for the families of children killed in the US-Israeli massacre at an elementary school in Minab, Iran.— CODEPINK (@codepink) March 13, 2026
China sends humanitarian aid.
The United States sends bombs.
@codepinkalert
Sen. Jim Banks has voted in support of continuing the unprovoked and illegal U.S. war on Iran. When we asked him about it, though, he could only deflect with lies about CODEPINK's funding. Meanwhile, his campaign has received hundreds of thousands of dollars from AIPAC. Banks knows he can't defend one of the most unpopular wars in U.S. history, so he doesn't even try.♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert
Lindsey Graham says the U.S. war on Iran is a "great investment." We went to his office today to ask his staff if he thinks that "investment" is worth putting our sons and daughters in harm's way.♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert
According to Senator Rick Scott, if you care about children dying in war, you must be Russian, Iranian, or Chinese. Let him know: we are Americans, and don’t support this horrible war in Iran for Israel. Call his office: (202) 224-5274♬ original sound - CODEPINK