This past weekend, we marked the twenty-third anniversary of CODEPINK's flagship International Working Women's Day action in Washington, D.C., with local rallies spanning from Chicago to Atlanta.

I founded CODEPINK with Jodie Evans in the lead-up to the U.S. invasion of Iraq. Twenty-three years later, here we are again, protesting yet another unprovoked war. But here’s what’s different between 2003 and 2026: Popular opinion is against war on Iran, even though the same news outlets that lied about Iraq back then are lying about Iran today. Now more than ever, people are rejecting the war propaganda that is being pumped out to advance the Zionist and U.S. imperialist agenda.

We, the people, refuse to be driven into more endless wars! We will continue to show up for peace and challenge injustice and tyranny. (See action pics below!)

CODEPINK Philly

Being on the right side of history matters.

Truth-telling has been key to CODEPINK’s success in movement building. We have a track record of being on the right side of history, even when it wasn't the most popular position. We were against the war in Iraq before it even started. Despite losing major donors, we joined the Palestinian-led call for Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions and traveled to Gaza back in 2009. We pushed for the Iran nuclear deal in 2015. We are trying to educate people that a war with China would absolutely devastate the planet. And once again, we are steadfast in our support of the Iranian people and will not go silent as our tax dollars are used to bomb people and the planet.

No one’s listening to mainstream media anymore.

Our message, unlike the corporate media’s lies, actually resonates with people. That’s how we’re still here 23 years later. In recent months, we’ve watched as giant conglomerates have consolidated control over the media, with Paramount buying CBS and naming Zionist Bari Weiss editor-in-chief of CBS News. Of course, outlets like CBS News don’t accurately cover the anti-war movement (they’ve actually tried to slander us quite often!). People are leaving mainstream media in droves, and more people find their news and community on social media. We’ve reached people by mastering the art of staying relevant and visible online — people all over the world come up to me and say they’ve seen what CODEPINK is doing and they thank us for telling the truth.



CODEPINK Atlanta

We know we’re being effective when they try to shut us down.

The media isn’t the only group working against our mission; the Trump Administration is, too. The State Department recently claimed that we are a front for the Chinese Communist Party (without posting any evidence, of course). Sometimes, I just have to laugh about the accusations hurled at CODEPINK, because I know so many of our longtime supporters, activists, and organizers personally. I know many of our new, young ones, as well. Suggesting we are part of some shady network working to destabilize the United States is absurd and delusional. Our organization is made up of single moms, bartenders, raging grannies, musicians, artists, social workers, teachers, and more — people who simply want a future free of genocide, nuclear war, and total environmental devastation.



CODEPINK Milwaukee

For the last 23 years, CODEPINK’s work has been shaped by the global, popular movement for peace! A big thank you to everyone who joined us in the streets this weekend on International Working Women’s Day. You continue to be our direction!

Towards justice,

Medea and the ENTIRE CODEPINK Team

