FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 27, 2026

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

CODEPINK Las Vegas to Co-Host Screening of 'Earth's Greatest Enemy' with Director Abby Martin

LAS VEGAS — CODEPINK Las Vegas is set to co-host a screening of the documentary "Earth's Greatest Enemy" on April 30, 2026, at 6:30 p.m., followed by a virtual Q&A session with director Abby Martin. The event will take place at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, with doors opening at 6 p.m.

"Earth's Greatest Enemy," directed by journalist Abby Martin, examines the environmental impact of the U.S. military, highlighting its role as the world's largest institutional polluter. The film combines investigative journalism, striking visuals, and stories from affected communities to challenge audiences to reconsider the hidden costs of a global military presence and its planetary consequences.

The Pentagon's operations contribute significantly to environmental degradation, including carbon emissions, water contamination, and landscape destruction. The documentary aims to shed light on these issues and foster a dialogue on the intersection of militarism and environmentalism.

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage directly with Martin during the virtual Q&A session, discussing the film's findings and broader implications. This event offers a unique platform for community members to explore the environmental consequences of military activities and consider pathways toward sustainable solutions.

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