Nov. 25, 2025

CODEPINK LA Joins Black Friday Rally Against Home Depot's Complicity in ICE Raids

TORRANCE, Calif.– CODEPINK LA, in coalition with the Boycott Home Depot Coalition, Union del Barrio, Community Self Defense Coalition, Harriet Tubman Center and IDEPSCA, will hold a rally on Black Friday at the southwest corner of Lomita Boulevard and Crenshaw Boulevard to protest Home Depot's complicity in recent Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids targeting day laborers.

The rally aims to draw attention to the collaboration between Home Depot and federal immigration authorities, which has led to the detention and deportation of numerous undocumented workers. Organizers emphasized the need for corporate accountability and the protection of vulnerable communities.

Participants outlined specific demands for Home Depot:

Publicly oppose the federal government's aggressive immigration enforcement actions.

Deny federal immigration agencies access to all properties owned by the company.

Establish day laborer centers at every Home Depot location and cease any harassment of day laborers.

Compensate families negatively impacted by immigration raids conducted on Home Depot premises.

The event featured speakers from Union del Barrio, IDEPSCA—the leading organization representing day laborers in Southern California—students, journalists, and individuals directly affected by the raids.

Recent reports have highlighted a surge in ICE operations at Home Depot locations across Southern California. In June, agents conducted multiple raids at Home Depot stores, resulting in numerous arrests and sparking widespread protests. These actions have instilled fear within immigrant communities and disrupted local economies.

Home Depot has stated that it complies with all applicable laws and does not have prior knowledge of enforcement actions conducted on its properties. However, activists contend that the company's silence and lack of proactive measures contribute to the targeting of day laborers who gather at these locations seeking employment.

