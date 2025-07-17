Skip navigation

Check out our activities for the Week of July 14, 2025

Excerpt from "I Went to See Superman As an Escape from Reality - Reality Was Still There" by Melissa Garriga

This week, CODEPINK Madison handed out flyers and free watermelon at their annual Concerts on the Square to educate their community on Palestine!

Episode 308: Let's Talk About the War Economy: CODEPINK's regional organizing manager Jasmine introduces our co-director Danaka and Lindsay Koshgarian, Program Director of National Priorities Project, as they lead a conversation about the all-encompassing war economy taken from our most recent session of Feminists Resisting Fascism: CODEPINK Summer School.

Feminists Resisting Fascism: CODEPINK Summer School Session 3

Okinawa: Occupation & Resistance Webinar

Israeli Settlers Kill Two Palestinian Men in the Occupied West Bank

Saif Musallet was a young Palestinian American from Florida. Beaten to death by Israeli settlers at a nonviolent protest. They blocked the ambulance. He bled out. This is settler colonial violence, funded by U.S. tax dollars and protected by our foreign policy. End the occupation. Stop the genocide.

The U.S. just sanctioned Cuban President Díaz-Canel for “human rights” but rolled out the red carpet for Netanyahu, who’s literally wanted for war crimes. This isn’t about justice. It’s about Rubio’s revenge politics, Cold War fantasies, and punishing Cuba for refusing to kneel to empire. Lift the blockade. End the hypocrisy. Cuba sí, bloqueo NO.

