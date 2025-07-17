Check out our activities for the Week of July 14, 2025

Excerpt from "I Went to See Superman As an Escape from Reality - Reality Was Still There" by Melissa Garriga
This week, CODEPINK Madison handed out flyers and free watermelon at their annual Concerts on the Square to educate their community on Palestine!
- Send a Letter of Support to the NEA Executive Committee!
- People's Conference for Palestine: Detroit 2025
- Airbnb: Stop Listing Properties On Stolen Land!
- Tell Maersk: Stop F-35 Shipments to Israel!
- Tell Trump & Congress to cut the $1 trillion War Budget!
- Feminists Resisting Fascism: CODEPINK Summer School 2025
- Reimagining Global Power: Vijay Prashad on the BRICS 2025 Summit and a Shifting World Order
- Superman Isn’t About Gaza—But It Sure Feels Like It
- I Went to See Superman As an Escape from Reality - Reality Was Still There
- Teachers Celebrate Motion to Drop ADL– Israel Lobby Fumes
- China is Not Our Enemy
- Expelled!
- CODEPINK In The News Round Up July, 2025
Feminists Resisting Fascism: CODEPINK Summer School Session 3
Okinawa: Occupation & Resistance Webinar
Israeli Settlers Kill Two Palestinian Men in the Occupied West Bank
The US has at least 877 military bases in countries across the globe.— CODEPINK (@codepink) July 14, 2025
Why?
To launch wars and invasions, surround countries, and exert its interests. https://t.co/cAyywZQxuk
Today on Assata Shakur's birthday, we celebrate and honor the revolutionary committed to Black liberation and anti-imperialism— CODEPINK (@codepink) July 16, 2025
"Nobody in the world, nobody in history, has ever gotten their freedom by appealing to the moral sense of the people who were oppressing them." pic.twitter.com/TmJnPa5V3F
“We support Israel no matter what.”— CODEPINK (@codepink) July 15, 2025
Even if it means genocide.
Even if it means starving children.
Even if it means building a concentration camp.
Meet U.S. Rep. Robert P. “Rob” Bresnahan Jr. (PA-08).
First elected last year and his campaign already pocketed $27,608 from the… pic.twitter.com/jvCORzR91m
Saif Musallet was a young Palestinian American from Florida. Beaten to death by Israeli settlers at a nonviolent protest. They blocked the ambulance. He bled out. This is settler colonial violence, funded by U.S. tax dollars and protected by our foreign policy. End the occupation. Stop the genocide.♬ original sound - CODEPINK
The U.S. just sanctioned Cuban President Díaz-Canel for “human rights” but rolled out the red carpet for Netanyahu, who’s literally wanted for war crimes. This isn’t about justice. It’s about Rubio’s revenge politics, Cold War fantasies, and punishing Cuba for refusing to kneel to empire. Lift the blockade. End the hypocrisy. Cuba sí, bloqueo NO.♬ original sound - CODEPINK
The U.S. just sanctioned Cuban President Díaz-Canel for “human rights” but rolled out the red carpet for Netanyahu, who’s literally wanted for war crimes. This isn’t about justice. It’s about Rubio’s revenge politics, Cold War fantasies, and punishing Cuba for refusing to kneel to empire. Lift the blockade. End the hypocrisy. Cuba sí, bloqueo NO.♬ original sound - CODEPINK