In a week full of devastating headlines, we witnessed something remarkable: the National Education Association (NEA), the largest labor union in the country, voted to sever ties with the Anti-Defamation League (ADL). For far too long, the ADL has suppressed Palestinian history under the guise of anti-hate programming to bolster pro-Israel propaganda. We can confidently say this vote is monumental: it affirms that Palestinians have the right to tell their own stories. The NEA leadership has the chance to solidify their courageous decision in a matter of days.

Of course, the ADL is attempting to intimidate the NEA’s Executive Committee into reversing the general body’s vote! Send the committee a letter of support urging them to stand by the union's demands! They need to know the people of the world stand with them!

This decision by the NEA is a direct result of mass pressure on U.S. institutions! CODEPINK has been exposing the propaganda in our schools through our Drop the ADL campaign for months — this is a huge win for the movement! As Palestinians who have seen nothing but carnage in Gaza for the last 20 months, it’s incredible to see the culture shifting in the right direction, pushing back against Israeli propaganda. Thanks to the NEA, we can show everyone invested in our campaign that they have the power to make change happen!

Send a letter to the NEA’s Executive Committee to support the delegates' motion.

The ADL has been working hard to push the false narrative that anti-Zionism is anti-Semitism. The NEA’s delegates even mentioned the fact that the ADL has been utilizing “hyperinflated statistics on hate crime” to support their vote. The ADL’s response to the NEA’s vote, smearing NEA members, and deeming those who supported the vote “pro-Hamas activists,” make their real goal clear: criminalize everything related to Palestine.

To put things into perspective, we are writing this to you while Israel’s genocide in Gaza is still blazing. Just days ago, Israel fired a missile at children in Gaza collecting water, trying to survive while growing up during a genocide. Israel lied and said the attack was the result of a “malfunction,” but why should we believe them? They’ve been killing children without mercy for 20 months; nearly 30 children a day have been murdered by Israeli attacks since the genocide began. Israel’s blatant lies are propped up by the ADL’s curriculum that they’re trying to put in schools.

And it’s not just Gaza. In the West Bank, two Palestinians were just murdered, not by the Israeli occupation forces, but by Israeli settlers. Sayfollah Musallet was just 20 years old, beaten to death by Israeli settlers for existing in his homeland. The other young martyr, Mohammed al-Shalabi, was only 23 years old, shot in the chest by the colonizers that continue to steal his land and terrorize his family. As Palestinians living in America, it is very likely we know people who share their last names. They could be the relatives of the very students being served ADL propaganda that glorifies Israel in U.S. schools.

How do you think those children feel, watching their educators praise Israel while failing to acknowledge their pain? Imagine how isolating it must be to witness your classmates being taught lies about you and your family members. The curriculum that the ADL is suggesting to school boards attempts to stunt kids’ critical thinking skills – and encourages them to unquestioningly support Israel no matter what.

The ADL’s influence is weakening, but it’s going to take our support to keep this momentum going. Send a letter to the NEA Executive Committee so our kids won’t be fed biased ADL education that fuels hatred and prejudice against Palestinians.

If you told us five years ago that the largest union in the country would even have Palestine on its agenda, we wouldn’t believe it. The movement for Palestine is alive, and will continue to be until we see a free Palestine. It’s moments like these that make that truth very clear to us. This is a critical blow to Zionism and a sign of the tides turning permanently. Although Zionism and pro-Israel sentiment is baked into the foundation of this country, the foundation is cracking. It’s up to us to shatter it for a better future, for our children, and for the children of Palestine!

