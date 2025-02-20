FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Feb 27, 2025

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected] | 228-990-4168

Peace Activists and Artists Deliver Petition to Angelina Jolie Asking to Use Her Influence on Netflix to Reinstate Palestinian Film Collection

Los Angeles, CA – A coalition of peace activists and artists, including CODEPINK, Entertainment Labor for Palestine, and Artists Against Apartheid, delivered a petition signed by thousands to Angelina Jolie to leverage her influence to demand Netflix reinstate Palestinian films. The petition, which was delivered to Jolie’s agency, WME, just days before Hollywood’s biggest night – the Oscars – is a call to action for the renowned actress and humanitarian to urge Netflix to reinstate its Palestinian film collection.

This past October, Netflix deleted at least 19 films by Palestinian filmmakers or about Palestinian stories from its platform. Previously, Netflix launched “Palestinian Stories,” a Netflix collection of 32 movies that would “showcase the depth and diversity of the Palestinian experience, exploring people’s lives, dreams, families, friendships, and love.” Now, the “Palestinian Stories” Netflix page only shows one film.

Jolie, who starred in Netflix’s film Maria last year, has been an outspoken advocate for Palestine and has shown tremendous support for the people of Gaza despite facing significant backlash. Even her father publicly accused her of being “exposed to propaganda” and “influenced by antisemitic people,” dismissing the genuine empathy she has expressed toward the people of Gaza. Yet, her actions align with her long-standing history of advocating for refugees and marginalized communities worldwide.

The coalition, which includes prominent figures in the entertainment industry, thanked Jolie for her support for Palestine and to ask her to use her platform to press Netflix to reinstate Palestinian films on its platform. The petition was delivered to the WME agency on Thursday, ahead of Sunday’s Academy Awards, with hope that Jolie will continue using her significant influence in support of social justice.

"Stories are how we humanize each other, they have been how we connect as humans for millennia. WME allowing a staff person to dehumanize others is concerning. As is the dehumanizing of Palestinians by erasing their stories." said Jodie Evans, co-founder of CODEPINK and a film producer.

The group also highlighted the controversy surrounding a WME agent who faced criticism last year for a message shared in an unofficial group chat that called for violence against “the left” who spoke out against the genocide in Gaza. The petitioners believe it is essential for influential figures in Hollywood to stand up for what is right and speak out against injustice.

This action is part of an ongoing effort to raise awareness about the silencing and censoring of Palestinian voices in the entertainment industry. The coalition also plans to bring this message to the Oscars on Sunday.

For more information, please contact Jodie Evans at [email protected].

###