Skip navigation

Check out our activities for the Week of January 6, 2025

Excerpt is from: The Fires in Gaza are the Fires in LA: Making the connections between the war machine and the climate crisis by Aaron Kirshenbaum

Read the article here

This week we were in Congress with Doctors Against Genocide calling for the release of Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya and all detained healthcare workers, an end to attacks on hospitals, and a ceasefire in Gaza NOW!

TOP ACTIONS

BLOGS, WINS & NEWS

RADIO

This week, we are joined by KJ Noh and Amanda Yee from Breakthrough News The China Report to discuss China's recent green revolution and how recent US-China climate talks are plagued by imperial hypocrisy. To close, well hear reflections from Tings Chak, shared during our recent webinarThe Rise of Green China. 

VIDEO

Doctors visit US Congress to demand justice for Gaza

VIDEO

Sick From Genocde

VIDEO

Why do members of Congress want to sanction the ICC?

TOP TWEET #1

TOP TWEET #2

TOP TWEET #3

@codepinkalert

Rep McGovern explains: Disrespectful and out of touch. Congress scheduled a vote to sanction the ICC — for issuing arrest warrants against war criminals Netanyahu and Gallant — during Jimmy Carter’s funeral, the only vote of the day. While wildfires rage and gun violence surges, this is their priority? Shameful.

♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert

The Biden administration just acknowledged a genocide in Sudan, but what about the genocide in Gaza—funded by the U.S.? Instead of accountability, Biden is doubling down, approving $8 BILLION in weapons for Israel. Senator Jeanne Shaheen can stop this📞 call her NOW (202)224-2841) and demand: No more weapons for genocide. Stop the $8B arms sale to Israel!

♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert

Standing here in the cold and snow, we’re reminded of the unimaginable hardships faced by the people of Gaza, enduring not just harsh winters, but relentless bombings and daily struggles for survival. Our solidarity knows no weather, no season. Free Palestine.

♬ original sound - CODEPINK