Check out our activities for the Week of January 6, 2025

Excerpt is from: The Fires in Gaza are the Fires in LA: Making the connections between the war machine and the climate crisis by Aaron Kirshenbaum
This week we were in Congress with Doctors Against Genocide calling for the release of Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya and all detained healthcare workers, an end to attacks on hospitals, and a ceasefire in Gaza NOW!
TOP ACTIONS
- Maersk: CUT TIES WITH GENOCIDE!
- Tell Unilever: Back Off Ben & Jerry's!
- Tell the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command: The Pacific Needs to Survive! Close Our Bases!
- Support the Lawsuit Against California Congressmen Complicit in Genocide!
- Free Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya from Israeli Detention!
- U.S. Out of Syria!
- Expel the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) from our schools!
- Tell the U.S. Climate Envoy: You are killing us all.
- Tell Netflix to Reinstate Deleted Palestinian Films!
- Tell Trader Joes to Stop Carrying Israeli Products
Doctors visit US Congress to demand justice for Gaza
Sick From Genocde
Why do members of Congress want to sanction the ICC?
How are the California wildfires connected to the genocide in Gaza?@oliviadinucci & the CODEPINK DC team are in Congress today drawing the parallels. pic.twitter.com/IvdxRPZ5LV— CODEPINK (@codepink) January 8, 2025
Rep. Ritchie Torres & anti-Palestinian groups really don't want people making the connections between the US & Israel's genocide in Gaza and the climate crisis.— CODEPINK (@codepink) January 10, 2025
Here's the truth: genocide = ecocide. It's as simple as that. pic.twitter.com/97XLEq0zvs
What in the world is Maersk & what does it have to do with Palestine?— CODEPINK (@codepink) January 10, 2025
Maersk delivers the US weapons Israel uses to commit genocide in Gaza.
We're partnering with @palyouthmvmt in the #MaskOffMaersk campaign to put an end to these shipments. pic.twitter.com/SDd3Jz7RyR
Rep McGovern explains: Disrespectful and out of touch. Congress scheduled a vote to sanction the ICC — for issuing arrest warrants against war criminals Netanyahu and Gallant — during Jimmy Carter’s funeral, the only vote of the day. While wildfires rage and gun violence surges, this is their priority? Shameful.♬ original sound - CODEPINK
The Biden administration just acknowledged a genocide in Sudan, but what about the genocide in Gaza—funded by the U.S.? Instead of accountability, Biden is doubling down, approving $8 BILLION in weapons for Israel. Senator Jeanne Shaheen can stop this📞 call her NOW (202)224-2841) and demand: No more weapons for genocide. Stop the $8B arms sale to Israel!♬ original sound - CODEPINK
Standing here in the cold and snow, we’re reminded of the unimaginable hardships faced by the people of Gaza, enduring not just harsh winters, but relentless bombings and daily struggles for survival. Our solidarity knows no weather, no season. Free Palestine.♬ original sound - CODEPINK