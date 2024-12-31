Breaking down the US’ latest $8 billion weapons transfer to Israel
6 January 2025

The Earthquake Environmental Justice Groups Aren't Talking About
2 January 2025

CODEPINK NYC Held Vigil Outside the Israeli Mission in NYC on Christmas Morning to Condemn Ongoing Genocide in Palestine
31 December 2024

NYC Activists Confront Blinken While Showing Solidarity With the People of Turkey
31 December 2024