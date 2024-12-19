The new Congress was sworn in late last week and for many of us it might feel like the beginning of a daunting new chapter. But the truth is: this Congress isn’t much different from what we’ve been up against for years. For the last four years Congress and the president unconditionally supported Israel. Trump and the new Congress is promising to stay the course. However, that doesn’t need to consume us with despair. The president might be the one approving the arms shipments, but what about the private companies that actually ship the weapons? What about the insurance companies that protect the shipments? What about the ports the ships carrying the weapons dock in? There are dozens of ways for us to take action and intervene to stop the genocide – because even if you feel like Congress is a lost cause, our “leaders” aren’t the only ones making war possible. At CODEPINK, we’re turning up the heat on the logistics giant Maersk in our partnership with Palestinian Youth Movement (PYM) and their #MaskOffMaersk campaign.

👉 Sign the petition demanding Maersk cut ties with genocide! After you do that, you’ll be provided with a script to double down on your support and call Maersk directly!

Cementing his legacy as Genocider in Chief, and maintaining the U.S.’s constant pursuit of imperialism, Biden recently notified Congress of yet another $8 billion weapons transfer to Israel to ensure they can keep killing Palestinians. But let’s take a closer look. Corporations like Maersk ensure military cargo is delivered to Israeli forces, making them a key player in the genocide of Palestinians. For too long, companies like Maersk have operated in the shadows, benefitting from U.S. imperialism without facing public backlash. Not anymore. The public is paying attention to Maersk’s facilitation of genocide. Let’s turn that awareness into action and let Maersk know we see their complicity and demand accountability!

In the past couple weeks, our D.C. team tried to deliver your signed petitions with five demands for the end of Biden’s term and a call for the U.S. to take its hands off Syria. The State Department turned them away, so we sent them by mail. The administration’s response? Empty platitudes and a thank-you for our “support” (lol). This is exactly why we can’t put all our eggs in one basket. While we’ll keep pushing for change in D.C., we also need to recognize the power of private corporations in shaping our world and act accordingly. Biden may approve the weapons transfers, but it’s companies like Maersk that actually ship those weapons to Israel — let’s see what impact we can make.

👉 We need to send Maersk a clear message: stop transporting weapons that perpetuate human suffering. Sign the petition to Maersk and call them directly!

👉 You can also sign up for one of our phone banks with PYM so that we can jam Maersk’s phone lines by calling all together!

Here’s the good news: our commitment to peace outweighs their capacity to oppress; we just need to strategically use our people power. During a moment in U.S. history that feels really bleak, this is our opportunity to channel our frustration into strategic action. By targeting the corporations that profit from and enable war, we can disrupt the systems that fuel violence — and we don’t need anyone’s permission to act. History has shown us that public pressure works — whether it’s holding banks accountable for financing fossil fuels or pushing companies to cut ties with apartheid regimes. Together, we can build the pressure needed to make Maersk end its complicity in these arms transfers!

Until Liberation,

Nour and the entire CODEPINK team