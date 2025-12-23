Thank you to everyone who mobilized this weekend to condemn the illegal U.S. bombing of Venezuela and kidnapping of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores. We made it known across the country: This war does not reflect the will of the people. Nearly 70% of Americans oppose another war and reject the endless cycle of military interventions carried out in their name.

Learn more by reading Michelle’s excellent situational analysis: "We’re Going to Run the Country:" Preparing an Illegal Occupation in Venezuela.

We will continue to stay active for the people of Venezuela and all peoples affected by the U.S. war machine!

☮️ Check out nation-wide actions!

NYC

Chicago

San Francisco

Upper Hudson Valley

Las Vegas

Dallas

DC

Portland

San Diego

Honolulu

Thank you to everyone who showed up for Venezuela! Onward towards peace and justice!

📣💖 Stay in action for Venezuela!

Love and solidarity,

Medea, Michelle, Grace and the rest of the CODEPINK team

