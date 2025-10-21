FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Nov 4, 2025

CODEPINK Files an Ethics Complaint Against Senator Josh Hawley for False Accusations and Unethical Conduct

WASHINGTON – CODEPINK has officially filed an ethics complaint with the Senate Ethics Committee against Senator Josh Hawley (MO) for his unethical, slanderous, and McCarthy-like statement made to a CODEPINK volunteer in the halls of Congress.

On Wednesday, Oct. 28, Hawley publicly stated, “I think the U.S. ought to investigate your organization and maybe you for the money that you’ve taken from Chinese donors who are persecuting Uyghurs.”

“You love China. You take blood money from China. It’s simple.”

CODEPINK has repeatedly emphasized that it is funded exclusively by individuals and foundations and operates without influence or support from any foreign entity.

In contrast, CODEPINK points out the routine and well-documented foreign lobbying and financial contributions received by hundreds of members of Congress, including Senator Hawley, from foreign interest groups such as the Israel lobby.

CODEPINK volunteers, who are not paid, represent the majority of the American public and do not take money from any foreign government or political party. They are workers, veterans, artists, and peace activists from across the country.

“These statements are not only false and defamatory—they represent a dangerous effort to suppress peaceful dissent and vilify grassroots activism,” said CODEPINK spokesperson. “We have repeatedly and publicly clarified that China or any foreign government does not fund CODEPINK, nor do we have any contact with the Chinese Communist Party.”

As elected officials, Senators are responsible for upholding the truth and not using their positions to conduct smear campaigns against peaceful activists,” said CODEPINK. We call on the Senate Ethics Committee to hold Senator Hawley responsible for his conduct.

