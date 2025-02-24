Check out our activities for the Week of February 24, 2025

Excerpt from This Tattoo Could Land You in Guantanamo by Michelle Ellner
This week, CODEPINK LA & Entertainment Labor for Palestine visited Angelina Jolie's agency in Beverly Hills to deliver a letter signed by thousands of people asking her to push Netflix to reinstate Palestinian films.
- Tell the ICC: Investigate the Biden Admin for Aiding War Crimes!
- Flood the Israeli Embassy with Letters Demanding Dr. Abu Safiya’s Release!
- Tell UCSF: Reinstate Dr. Rupa Marya!
- Teach Marco Rubio About Diplomacy On Valentine’s Day!
- Tell Bill Maher to Invite Real China Experts On His Show!
- ICE has no place in our neighborhoods! - Toolkit
- Google: Keep the Gulf of Mexico’s name intact!
- Check out CODEPINK Events!
- NEW CAMPAIGN: International Coalition Launches Campaign to Close UK Military Bases in Cyprus
- Petition Delivered to Angelina Jolie Asking to Use Her Influence to Demand Netflix Reinstate Palestinian Film Collection
- Inevitable?
- This Tattoo Could Land You in Guantanamo
- CODEPINK joins Global Day of Action to Close All Military Bases
- CODEPINK In The News Round Up February, 2025
UK-US: Bases Off Cyprus Launch Webinar
Dehumanization & A Deeper Understanding of the Importance of Human Beings in the World
Venezuela-US Relations Under Trump 2.0
Israel is systematically torturing Palestinians they abduct.— CODEPINK (@codepink) February 24, 2025
Every released Palestinian has recounted the horrific abuse they faced.
Yet there is silence from the media and our elected officials. https://t.co/5i7wpS8I9Y
Biden, Blinken, and Austin have blood on their hands.— CODEPINK (@codepink) February 24, 2025
Israel's genocide in Gaza would not have been possible without their support.
These war criminals must be held accountable. https://t.co/pgJaEO3Man
These are the protests in Cuba they will never cover on CNN or in the New York Times: https://t.co/BO0maQMZmx— CODEPINK (@codepink) February 26, 2025
@codepinkalert
Israel is openly violating the ceasefire agreement, but when asked about it, members of Congress suddenly become experts in dodging, deflecting, and disappearing. From pretending not to hear to running into bathrooms, these 13 tactics expose the lengths they’ll go to dodge the question. What are they afraid to admit? Watch as excuses, contradictions, and silence pile up while Israel continues its violations.♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert CODEPINK's community trip to China visited the Shanghai Urban Planning Museum to learn about plans for Shanghai's development from ancient times into the future. Shanghai shows us that when we don't let corporate profits dictate urban planning, we can actually build cities that put the people and planet first. 💗 ✌️ #ChinaIsNotOurEnemy ♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert
SHAMEFUL: Rep. Brandon Gill called for Congresswoman Ilhan Omar’s deportation—even though she’s been a U.S. citizen since 2000! We confronted him in Congress because this racist, xenophobic attack is unacceptable! He lied to fundraise off hate, falsely claiming Omar was “facilitating an invasion.” In reality, she was educating immigrants on their legal rights. We’re filing a complaint with the Ethics Committee—Gill must be censured!♬ original sound - CODEPINK