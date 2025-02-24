Skip navigation

Check out our activities for the Week of February 24, 2025

This week, CODEPINK LA & Entertainment Labor for Palestine visited Angelina Jolie's agency in Beverly Hills to deliver a letter signed by thousands of people asking her to push Netflix to reinstate Palestinian films.

Episode 289: THE PHONE CALL: UKRAINE: In this episode, host Marcy Winograd features a segment from CODEPINK Congress, where Medea Benjamin and Nicolas J.S. Davies, co-authors of War in Ukraine: Making Sense of a Senseless War, discuss the phone call between President Trump and Russian President Putin that initiated negotiations in Saudi Arabia on renewed diplomatic relations. In the second half of the program, Peter Kuznick, director of the Nuclear Studies Institute at American University, shares his insights on why Trump wants to restart arms control talks with Russia—treaties he abandoned during his first term.

UK-US: Bases Off Cyprus Launch Webinar

Dehumanization & A Deeper Understanding of the Importance of Human Beings in the World

Venezuela-US Relations Under Trump 2.0

Israel is openly violating the ceasefire agreement, but when asked about it, members of Congress suddenly become experts in dodging, deflecting, and disappearing. From pretending not to hear to running into bathrooms, these 13 tactics expose the lengths they’ll go to dodge the question. What are they afraid to admit? Watch as excuses, contradictions, and silence pile up while Israel continues its violations.

@codepinkalert CODEPINK's community trip to China visited the Shanghai Urban Planning Museum to learn about plans for Shanghai's development from ancient times into the future. Shanghai shows us that when we don't let corporate profits dictate urban planning, we can actually build cities that put the people and planet first. 💗 ✌️ #ChinaIsNotOurEnemy ♬ original sound - CODEPINK
SHAMEFUL: Rep. Brandon Gill called for Congresswoman Ilhan Omar’s deportation—even though she’s been a U.S. citizen since 2000! We confronted him in Congress because this racist, xenophobic attack is unacceptable! He lied to fundraise off hate, falsely claiming Omar was “facilitating an invasion.” In reality, she was educating immigrants on their legal rights. We’re filing a complaint with the Ethics Committee—Gill must be censured!

