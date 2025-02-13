25 February 2025

CODEPINK chapters across the country took to local military bases as a part of World Beyond War’s Global Day of Action to #CloseBases to highlight the importance of closing all 800 U.S. foreign and domestic military bases as we fight to dismantle the war machine globally and instead invest that money and time into life-affirming resources. The demands for each local action varied based on the localized harms of the military base in each area. Many included shutting down existing local bases, halting plans for new proposed bases, transparency in nuclear weapons storage, justice for those harmed by military personnel stationed at the bases and more.

In Las Vegas, CODEPINK rallied infront of Nellis Air Force Base, being interviewed by local media and met with support from cars and pedestrians passing by.

"We don’t want the expense of an air force base in our city or the violence and weapons that come with it," said a CODEPINK Las Vegas organizer. "We want a safe community, free from dangerous war making."

CODEPINK Bay Area joined by several CODEPINK Sacramento organizers chanted “Travis: No Genocide, No Deportations!” while gathering at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield. A press conference was held with speakers from Doctors Against Genocide, Veterans for Peace, World Beyond War, CODEPINK, National War Tax Resistance Coordinating Committee and more, all calling on Travis to stop the transport of weapons to Israel and the mass deportation of immigrants. They also honored the memory of Aaron Bushnell upon the anniversary of his self-immolation in response to the ongoing Palestinian genocide at the Israeli Embassy in D.C. Banners, signs, Palestinian and peace flags elicited supportive honks from passing cars. A CODEPINK Bay Area organizer stated, “We’ll keep going to Travis until weapons shipments to Israel stop.”

CODEPINK San Diego gathered with Filipino youth from Anakbayan SD and members of many local peace group, as concerned citizens to demand a just peace and mutual flourishing in this world. For two hours, they held a vigil to stand, sing, pray, chant, and grieve with signs and messages outside the entrance of the Coronado Naval Air Station.

Their demands included:

Honoring US Air Force senior Airman Aaron Bushnell's courageous call to stop arming Israel’s genocidal ethnic cleansing of Palestine

Supporting the GIs who don’t want politicians to use them as pawns in our wars

Stop the use of military bases and personnel to imprison and deport much-needed, law-abiding, and tax-paying immigrants in our country

Stop the climate disaster being perpetrated upon the Earth by the US military

Getting big arms money out of politics to help restore our democracy

Fund human needs, not war and militarism.

A CODEPINK San Diego Organizer reflects, “The U.S. military often targets marginalized communities and economically disadvantaged youth, presenting enlistment as a pathway to financial stability, education, and opportunity. For many, joining is less about patriotism and more about survival in a system that offers few alternatives.”