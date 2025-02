Activists demand Netanyahu's arrest in Palestine solidarity protest outside White House Tag24, Feb. 5, 2025

Protests erupt in Washington D.C. against Trump's Gaza plan and Benjamin Netanyahu's visit | CliqExplainer - CliQ INDIA CliQ India, Feb. 5, 2025

Trump's Displacement Proposal Sparks Massive Protests Outside White House The Pinnacle Gazette, Feb. 5, 2025

As Trump meets Netanyahu, protesters chant: ‘Palestine is not for sale’ Al Jazeera, Feb. 5, 2025

Texas: Pro-Palestine “Chevron Fuels Genocide” campaign launched — Fight Back! News Fight Back News, Feb. 4, 2025

Protests to Demand Netanyahu's Arrest as Fugitive Israeli PM Welcomed by Trump | Common Dreams Common Dreams, Feb. 4, 2025

US rights groups denounce Trump-Netanyahu meeting, urge rejection of Israeli influence Anadolu Agency, Feb. 4, 2025

Protesters to gather in DC as Netanyahu meets with Trump at the White House WJLA-TV, Feb. 4, 2025

Nuclear War: A Scenario' -- Conversation With Annie Jacobsen On The 'Razor's Edge' Of Global Destruction Mark192 SubStack, Feb. 4, 2025

Protest planned in Washington as Netanyahu meets Trump amid Gaza truce TRT World, Feb. 4, 2025

Massive protest planned in Washington during ICC-wanted Netanyahu-Trump meeting Press TV, Feb. 4, 2025

Netanyahu's meeting with Trump in Washington set to be met with protests Tag24, Feb. 4, 2025

One Second Closer to Doomsday Pressenza, Feb. 1, 2025