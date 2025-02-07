Another Blackwater? Nearly 100 U.S. mercenaries are in Gaza right now.
19 February 2025

Another Blackwater? Nearly 100 U.S. mercenaries are...

Trump Gives Peace a Chance in Ukraine
14 February 2025

Trump Gives Peace a Chance in Ukraine

Trump Administration Inherits SOUTHCOM’s Expansion in Latin America and the Caribbean
13 February 2025

Trump Administration Inherits SOUTHCOM’s Expansion in Latin...

Resisting Riviera of the Middle East
7 February 2025

Resisting Riviera of the Middle East