May 28, 2025

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected] or Cynthia Papermaster | [email protected]

CODEPINK San Francisco Brings "Fast for Gaza" to Doorsteps of Elected Officials and Corporations Complicit in Israel's Genocide in Gaza

SAN FRANCISCO, CA — In an urgent call for humanitarian action, Bay Area members of CODEPINK, a women-led peace organization, are escalating their participation in the National Fast for Gaza, initiated by Veterans For Peace, by taking their demands directly to the offices of elected officials and corporations on Wednesday, May 28, and Thursday, May 29.

Peace activists with CODEPINK joined the national fast for Gaza on May 22 at UC Berkeley, aimed at spotlighting the dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza and demanding an immediate resumption of unrestricted food and aid shipments under UN supervision. They are also demanding that the United States end military support for Israel's ongoing genocide against the Palestinian people.

Schedule of Actions – Wednesday, May 28 (San Francisco):

1:00 PM – Fasting outside Sen. Adam Schiff's office, One Post Street

1:30 PM – Continued fast at Sen. Alex Padilla's office, 333 Bush Street

2:00 PM – Fast and protest at the Israeli Consulate , 456 Montgomery Street

3:00 PM – Delivery of "Cut Ties with Genocide" petition to Maersk, the Danish shipping company supplying Israel at 4 Embarcadero Center , followed by a symbolic "Starving for Gaza" action with empty bowls and pots outside Embarcadero restaurants.

4:30 PM – Fast outside Nancy Pelosi's home, 2461 Broadway, with a closing circle. With song, poetry, chalking, and pleas for an end to bombing, starvation of children, murdered journalists, doctors, elders, a whole population and place being destroyed.

Schedule of Actions – Thursday, May 29 (Palo Alto):

Noon – Fasting protest at Lockheed Martin Advanced Technology Center , 3251 Hanover Street , demanding an end to the weaponization of space and U.S. arms transfers to Israel, and profiting from the genocide in Gaza.

1:00 PM – Rally at Santa Clara County Courthouse , 270 Grant Avenue , in support of the " Stanford 12 " – students who are facing felony charges for a peaceful sit-in at Stanford University last year, calling for divestment from Israeli apartheid.

"These actions are meant to break the silence and hold those in power accountable for enabling and profiting from a system that is starving an entire population," said CODEPINK organizer Cynthia Papermaster, who will be on day seven of her fast. She is joined by CODEPINK Co-Founder Jodie Evans and others in the Bay Area who have been fasting since May 22. "We cannot sit idly by and watch people starve to death while our tax dollars fund war crimes," said Tarnel Abbott, one of the CODEPINK fasters.

CODEPINK invites members of the press and the public to witness and join the actions as a show of solidarity with Gaza and as a call to end U.S. complicity in genocide and intentional starvation.

