Check out our activities for the Week of December 23, 2024

Excerpt is from: When Will Pope Francis Finally Excommunicate Fellow Catholic Joe Biden For His Role in the Genocide of Palestinians in Gaza?

One of The Hill's picture of the year: Rep. Salazar defending policies that starve a nation, while we demand an end to the cruel sanctions on Cuba.

This week, we talk with Christian organizers about Christianity in Palestine and how people are taking action in solidarity with Palestine this Christmas season. We hear from Amal, a Palestinian organizer in Chicago, and Dr. Eli McCarthy, and organizer and professor of peace and justice studies and ethics in Washington, D.C. 

California Activists Sue Congressmen for Funding Genocide in Gaza

TESTIMONY: EXPEL THE ADL-INCLUDE PALESTINIAN VOICES IN GENOCIDE EDUCATION

Local Peace Economy Gathering - Dec.18th, 2024 | Meeting the Grief of This Moment with Aerin Dunford

@codepinkalert

Today, as many families gather to celebrate the holidays, we think of the Palestinians under attack. Our song carries the cries of Gaza and our collective determination to work toward a future where Palestine is free—and the world can live in peace.

@codepinkalert

JESUS IS PALESTINIAN On Christmas Eve, CODEPINK Madison dropped a banner & sang carols for Palestine in the Wisconsin State Capitol. Read more: https://www.codepink.org/madisonbanner

@codepinkalert

"Build your own infrastructure before you go and bomb other peoples'.." Vijay Prashad, Director of the Tricontinental Institute, spoke with us about Syria and the US war machine. Watch the full webinar on YT ⛓️

