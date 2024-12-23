Check out our activities for the Week of December 23, 2024

Excerpt is from: When Will Pope Francis Finally Excommunicate Fellow Catholic Joe Biden For His Role in the Genocide of Palestinians in Gaza?
One of The Hill's picture of the year: Rep. Salazar defending policies that starve a nation, while we demand an end to the cruel sanctions on Cuba.
TOP ACTIONS
- Support the Lawsuit Against California Congressmen Complicit in Genocide!
- Support CODEPINK & help us keep building the peace movement in 2025!
- Maersk: CUT TIES WITH GENOCIDE!
- U.S. Out of Syria!
- Tell Nancy Pelosi: Stop Lying!!!
- Biden: Meet These Key Demands Before Your Term Ends!
- Expel the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) from our schools!
- Tell the U.S. Climate Envoy: You are killing us all.
- Tell Netflix to Reinstate Deleted Palestinian Films!
- Tell Trader Joes to Stop Carrying Israeli Products
- Check out CODEPINK Events!
BLOGS, WINS & NEWS
- How Gazans spent Christmas
- Schools are No Place for the ADL
- CODEPINK Madison Drops Banner in Capitol Rotunda
- Madison Community Members Stage a Funeral Procession at Local Holiday Shopping Malls for Dead Children in Gaza
- Israelis Invade Syria: Who Will Stop Israel?
- When Will Pope Francis Finally Excommunicate Fellow Catholic Joe Biden For His Role in the Genocide of Palestinians in Gaza?
- CODEPINK In The News Round Up December 2024
RADIO
WEBINAR
California Activists Sue Congressmen for Funding Genocide in Gaza
WEBINAR
TESTIMONY: EXPEL THE ADL-INCLUDE PALESTINIAN VOICES IN GENOCIDE EDUCATION
WEBINAR
Local Peace Economy Gathering - Dec.18th, 2024 | Meeting the Grief of This Moment with Aerin Dunford
TOP TWEET #1
Israeli Occupation Forces knew they were bombing journalists — they targeted them intentionally.— CODEPINK (@codepink) December 26, 2024
This is a war crime carried out with US support. https://t.co/6zBiJ6wQYP
TOP TWEET #2
This is the second year that Jesus’ birthplace of Bethlehem has canceled Christmas.— CODEPINK (@codepink) December 25, 2024
Bethlehem’s usual jubilant marching band parade was replaced with a silent march with Palestinian scouts holding banners in solidarity with Gaza. pic.twitter.com/9QDXMEzjqU
TOP TWEET #3
Since dawn in Gaza, Israel has killed more than 27 Palestinians.— CODEPINK (@codepink) December 25, 2024
Today, the IOF:
- bombed a family sheltering in a tent
- bombed across Rafah & Gaza City
- abducted 25 people from the occupied West Bank
- bombed a home in Nuseirat refugee camp
- bombed Bureij refugee camp
@codepinkalert
Today, as many families gather to celebrate the holidays, we think of the Palestinians under attack. Our song carries the cries of Gaza and our collective determination to work toward a future where Palestine is free—and the world can live in peace.♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert
JESUS IS PALESTINIAN On Christmas Eve, CODEPINK Madison dropped a banner & sang carols for Palestine in the Wisconsin State Capitol. Read more: https://www.codepink.org/madisonbanner♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert
"Build your own infrastructure before you go and bomb other peoples'.." Vijay Prashad, Director of the Tricontinental Institute, spoke with us about Syria and the US war machine. Watch the full webinar on YT ⛓️♬ original sound - CODEPINK