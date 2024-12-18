FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

December 24, 2024

Acting Media Contact: Nuvpreet Kalra | [email protected]

CODEPINK Madison Drops Banner in Capitol Rotunda

Madison, WI – This afternoon, 30 members of CODEPINK Madison occupied and dropped a banner in the Wisconsin State Capitol in solidarity with Palestine. Banners read “Jesus was Palestinian” and “Christ was born in Bethlehem”. Demonstrators also sang ceasefire carols.

On Christmas Eve, while the public gathered around the Christmas tree in the State Capitol building, protestors took action against the US involvement in the genocide in Palestine, the birthplace of Jesus.

“We cannot turn a blind eye to what is happening in the land that is the origin of Christmas itself,” said CODEPINK Madison member, Shahayra Majumder.

The protestors demanded an immediate ceasefire, an end to the siege on Gaza, the freedom of all Palestinian prisoners, and an end to the occupation of Palestine. Members of the public supported the protest by joining in the singing and recording videos.

For more information, please contact: Shahayra Majumder at [email protected]



###