While families around the world celebrated Christmas in the warmth of their homes, nearly 1,000 Palestinians were cramped inside Gaza’s Greek Orthodox Church of St. Porphyrius and the Latin Monastery, not to celebrate, but to seek refuge from the horrors of genocide. For the second Christmas in a row, Bethlehem, the birthplace of Jesus, canceled Christmas — a decision forced by Israel’s escalating genocide in Gaza, funded by the U.S. and backed by nearly all of Congress. Now, some congressmen are facing a class action lawsuit filed by their constituents. CODEPINK’s very own Leslie Angeline, who just ended her 31 day hunger strike last week, is part of the lawsuit to force Rep. Jared Huffman and Rep. Mike Thompson to answer to their use of her taxpayer dollars to fund genocide in Gaza.

What realities does this unconditional support for Israel from members of Congress create on one of the most important holidays for Christians around the world? As expected, no Christians in Gaza were granted travel permits to visit Bethlehem for Christmas. Even in years without genocide, Christmas in Palestine is bittersweet under Israel's occupation. Palestinians typically celebrate by lighting a giant Christmas tree in Manger Square, welcoming tourists, and other traditions. This year, Bethlehem’s streets were somber, not just mourning Gaza’s martyrs but also grappling with the economic devastation the genocide has caused throughout Palestine. Palestinian Christians in Gaza huddled in the last remaining churches on video chat with the Pope.

This Christmas, while Gazans struggle, Representatives Huffman and Thompson are celebrating cozy holidays with their families. Undeterred, CODEPINK and our friends who love Palestine are escalating our demands for peace. The lawsuit against these representatives is a bold step toward holding U.S. officials accountable for funding war crimes. These politicians have sent billions of our tax dollars to support Israel’s genocidal attacks — making us complicit in the murder of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians, millions displaced, and Gaza’s reduction to rubble.

CODEPINKer Leslie Angeline joined the lawsuit as a plaintiff during her month-long hunger strike for Gaza. Her commitment to Gaza moves me, it’s a powerful reminder of what it means to take a stand — something these members of Congress have failed to do despite having more than enough power and time to act. Leslie continues to show us what it means to give Gaza our all. The question is, will our leaders finally listen? We won’t stop until they do.

