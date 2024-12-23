FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Dec. 23, 2024

Madison Community Stages a Funeral Procession at Malls for Gaza’s Children



Madison, WI – On 12/23/24 Madison activists gathered at two local shopping malls to stage an action inspired by the work of Palestine Solidarity Movement and Parents & Teachers of Palestine. Activists walked in a solemn, single file line as they donned black veils, pushed empty strollers, and wore signage with phrases like “Empty Arms”, “Empty Schools”, “While We’re Shopping, Bombs are Dropping”. The group included activists from CODEPINK Madison, Madison for a World BEYOND War, Jewish Voice for Peace-Madison, and Veterans for Peace Madison.

The demonstration was a response to the genocide of Gaza being the number one cause of child death on Earth. While Americans celebrate the holiday season, thousands of Palestinian children are orphaned and many parents are burying their children. Those who do survive, including many amputees, are facing harsh conditions with no clean drinking water or access to food, medical care or medicine. The exact child death count is unknown, but is believed to be over 18,000. Some 96% of Gaza’s children feel their death is imminent, according to a recent study that the chief executive of War Child UK called “one of the most horrifying insights into the mental wellbeing of children anywhere in the world.” 49% of children expressed a desire to die. Instead of facing joy this holiday season, children in Gaza are facing terror.

An Allied University Security officer asked Madison protestors to leave Hilldale Shopping Center after protestors made one loop around the main shopping center. Protestors then moved to the West Towne Mall in Madison, where a couple young bystanders joined in the procession and a few bystanders called for a free Palestine. Mall security eventually approached protestors and told them they are not allowed to display signs. Protestors complied with the security team’s concerns and were slowly escorted out. Security finally thanked them for their conviction towards their cause.

The protestors hope that those celebrating holidays during this time of the year engage with what is happening in Palestine, the birthplace of Jesus. The majority of our elected officials, including Senator Tammy Baldwin, continue to ignore calls for a ceasefire that would immediately stop the killing and allow for life-saving humanitarian aid.

