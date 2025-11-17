FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Nov. 24, 2025

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

CODEPINK Central Coast to Hold Vigil on International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. —CODEPINK Central Coast plans to hold a vigil on Nov. 29 at 12 p.m. at 151 Santa Rosa St. in San Luis Obispo, marking the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.

The event aims to raise awareness about the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza and advocate for an immediate arms embargo, an end to the occupation, and the cessation of apartheid policies. Participants will gather with signs, banners, flags, and flyers to express their support for Palestinian rights.

The International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, observed annually on Nov. 29, was established by the United Nations General Assembly in 1977 to highlight the unresolved question of Palestine and the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people.

The vigil is part of a broader effort to intensify public presence and remind the community of the importance of achieving justice for Palestine through measures such as a two-way arms embargo and ending occupation and apartheid.

For more information, please get in touch with Carolyn at [email protected]

###