June 13, 2025

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

Bay Area CODEPINK Marching to Say No War With Iran! Solidarity Actions to Support the International March to Gaza

STOP BOMBING IRAN! ARMS EMBARGO NOW! OPEN RAFAH! LET GAZA LIVE!

OAKLAND, CA — In solidarity with the International March to Gaza, peace and human rights organization CODEPINK is organizing two actions in the Bay Area demanding an end to U.S. complicity in the Genocide in Gaza and Israel’s unprovoked attack on Iran.

Action details:

Oakland – June 16, 3:00 PM

March Route: Begins at 19th & Broadway, proceeds to Lake Merritt, and ends at Rep. Lateefah Simon's office at One Kaiser Plaza.

San Francisco – June 20, 3:00 PM

March Route: Begins at the Israeli Consulate (456 Montgomery St.), continues to Senator Alex Padilla's office (333 Bush St.), and concludes at Senator Adam Schiff’s office (One Post St.).

From June 15–20, international peace activists will attempt to reach Gaza through Egypt’s Rafah Border Crossing. CODEPINK urges the Egyptian government to allow this humanitarian march to proceed and calls on both Egypt and Israel to immediately open the border to allow life-saving food, fuel, water, and medical supplies to reach Palestinians trapped in Gaza.

As many as 30 CODEPINK members are currently in Egypt marching toward Gaza. In the U.S., CODEPINK supporters will march in Oakland on Monday, June 16, and San Francisco on Friday, June 20, to echo their calls for peace, aid access, and an arms embargo.

“We will not be silent in the face of a U.S.-financed genocide in Gaza,” said Cynthia Papermaster, Bay Area CODEPINK organizer. “This is a moment for moral courage. We demand our elected officials stop the flow of weapons to Israel and call for the immediate opening of the Rafah border.”

CODEPINK calls on U.S. Senators and Representatives to stop voting to fund weapons for the Israeli military and instead act to get aid into Gaza. The organization also calls for an immediate arms embargo on Israel and an end to threats of military aggression toward Iran.

For more information, please contact Cynthia at [email protected].

