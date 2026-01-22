Imagine telling someone who has experienced the most apocalyptic conditions known to man to give their perpetrators a “chance.” That’s exactly what it felt like when I opened my phone the other day and saw headlines from The Washington Post and Wall Street Journal talking about Trump’s sham “Board of Peace,” which is supposed to govern Gaza.

Not only is it tone deaf, but it’s also downright racist. Palestinians have spent decades being strung along like puppets, being told what’s going to happen to our land instead of letting us have it. We have been raped, maimed, starved, displaced, imprisoned, tortured, and killed by foreigners who come in and think they have the right to take something that’s not theirs.

So to the news outlets who believe it’s their job to control the narrative: there will be no grace, no chances, no benefit of the doubt given to the monsters who’ve allowed hundreds of thousands of men, women, and children to be slaughtered, all while the world watched. Our media should not repeat the same mistakes that manufactured consent for a genocide in Gaza.

Tell the media to stop whitewashing the Board of Peace!

It’s despicable, though not surprising, that a board of old white men and their sycophantic stooges have joined forces to colonize more indigenous land for their benefit. At the end of the day, this has been their strategy since the beginning of time. But nowadays, we have a collective voice. We supposedly have a free and independent press that challenges power — a free and independent press that you’d think would call out history repeating itself, not praise it. However, The Washington Post and Wall Street Journal are doing just that: urging their readers to “Give the Board of Peace a chance” and view the board as a “technocratic turn that’s giving hope for Gaza.”







What these outlets are failing to point out is the sheer irony and insanity of a “Board of Peace” run by Trump, who has dubbed himself the “chairman for life.” This is someone who has used his position of power to accelerate the U.S.-Israeli genocide throughout his presidential term. The blood of tens of thousands of Palestinians is on his hands. Here in the U.S., the blood of migrants and protestors is on his hands as he orders their kidnappings and murders on our streets in broad daylight. What sort of precedent does it set if “leaders” who know nothing but capital greed and bloodshed are allowed to position themselves at the forefront of “peace” efforts worldwide? If we accept this obvious scam, there will be no peace. There will be fascist control over everyone and everything, and histories and cultures will be lost, and the people will succumb to the fate of an elite ruling class propped up by our tax dollars and complicit media.

There is no hope in colonization; tell the Wall Street Journal and the Washington Post that they are complicit in more genocide!

When the most recent ceasefire agreement was announced, I thought about what a true end to the genocide might look like. I imagined Gaza being returned to its rightful owners, the people being given the resources they need to rebuild, and the U.S. and Israel finally leaving them alone. Instead, they are installing a system to create perpetual, coordinated genocide — all while Gaza is becoming an apocalyptic wasteland. The Israeli and U.S. destruction of Gaza has reduced the Strip to rubble, makeshift camps, and starved masses. These are the same people who are vowing to bring peace to Gaza — and more broadly to the whole region.

The depraved Donald Trump and his so-called “Board of Peace” have promoted the idea that Gaza is theirs to conquer. All in the name of “regional stability,” they believe that they can go in, occupy the land, fill it with data centers and waterfront properties for the white wealthy class, and push Palestinians into concentration camps. This is the American occupation of Palestinian land. Yet, for some reason, we have major news outlets giving grace to those who want to do this.

The “Board of Peace” is nothing more than an extension of the colonization that Palestine has faced for decades. But has it worked? Have Palestinians left their houses, abandoned their lands, and given it all up? Has the movement for Palestine been so completely forgotten that we would simply allow these war criminals to go and take Gaza? Absolutely not. I know I speak for all Palestinians when I say I will die trying to save my land from the bloody hands of people like Benjamin Netanyahu, Donald Trump, Jared Kushner, and Tony Blair.

I know deep in my core that Palestine will be free. All those who have been forced to leave the shores of Gaza, all the way to Akka, will return. Those waterfront homes will be ours to pass down to our children and grandchildren. What was once an apocalyptic wasteland will become our homeland reborn, and all the news outlets will report on it as if they weren’t complicit. I do not doubt this, and neither should you. So when you read about the Board of Peace, don’t feel doomed — we the people know the truth, and together we have the power to set the story straight.

Until Liberation,

Jenin and the entire CODEPINK team

